One Year on Mars: Celebrate with the Perseverance Team – NASA Mars Exploration – NASA Mars Exploration

One Year on Mars: Celebrate with the Perseverance Team – NASA Mars Exploration
10 hours ago

Perseverance's Selfie at "Rochette": NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie over a rock nicknamed "Rochette," on September 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol of the mission. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS. Download image ›
Join the celebration as the Mars 2020 mission team shares their stories marking the one-year anniversary of Perseverance’s dramatic landing with events online and in-person. Full-scale rover models are on display in Seattle, San Francisco, and New York City, and virtual opportunities will allow people to join in no matter where they are.
In the months to follow, museum exhibits continue at these locations before making their way to new stops on the #MarsRoverTour. See the full tour schedule.
