Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Watch 6, Tab 9 launches at Samsung Unpacked event

Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5





Samsung’s second Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday saw the South Korean giant launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, plus a refresh of its smartwatch and tablet lines.

Streamed on Wednesday morning, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for July offered a lot of new devices for consumers to consider. While foldable devices were previously confirmed as on the way, Samsung also took the time to add a few more items to the list.

“We know that when customers get our latest foldable devices into their hands, with their innovative design and industry leading features, they won’t be able to put them down,” said James Kitto, VP Head of MX Division, Samsung UK and Ireland. “Not only do our consumers expect their phone to withstand the daily demands from a durability perspective, but they want their smartphone to reflect their personality.”

Galaxy Z Flip 5

The thinner of Samsung’s two foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a thin vertically-flipping smartphone with a foldable screen. Inside is a flexible 6.7-inch display, which also operates at 120Hz.

The clamshell model’s big change is the inclusion of a larger 3.4-inch external display, which can be used to perform actions without opening the smartphone at all. It’s also a considerable jump from the 1.9-inch version used in the Z Flip 4.

Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, with the 128GB capacity including 8GB of memory and both the 256GB and 512GB capacities offering 12GB.

On the outside, there’s a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, with the wide including dual-pixel autofocus and OIS.

Samsung is pricing the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from $999.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Following on from the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Fold 5 borrows many of the same characteristics as its predecessor, but with a healthy amount of updates thrown in.

The main display is the same 7.6-inch version of its predecessor, while on the outside is the 6.2-inch outer display, again used to handle various tasks and be usable as a smartphone without opening the entire device up.

The changes this time start with the hinge, with a new waterdrop hinge employed to minimize the appearance of any creasing when it is unfolded. It also helps reduce the thickness of the device to 13.4mm, and increase dust resistance.

Powering the unit is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with 12GB of memory. 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities are included.

On the back is a trio of cameras, consisting of a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, flanked by a 12MP telephoto, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide edition. On the front is a 10MP selfie camera.

Galaxy Watch 6 and Classic

The 2023 Galaxy Watch 6 is a continuation of the line of Samsung smartwatches, but it is joined by a second version. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic follows the same design cues, except it brings back the bezel the series lost from the Watch 5.

The Galaxy Watch 6 ships in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Classic is in 43mm and 47mm offerings, thanks to the added rotatable bezel. The smaller models of each use 1.31-inch circular OLED displays with a 432×432 resolution, while the larger variants have 1.47-inch OLED screens with a 480×480 resolution.

Inside each is an Exynos W930 chip, complete with 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage.

Aside from basic features, the watches both offer heart rate monitoring, as well as temperature sensing of the user, and a blood oxygen sensor. Sleep tracking and emergency SOS are also included, along with personalized heart-rate zone support fro workouts.

The Galaxy Watch6 starts at $299.99 for the 40mm small edition, or $329.99 for the 46mm large one. Then the Galaxy Watch6 Classic starts at $399.99 for the 43mm small edition, while the Galaxy Watch6 Classic large 47mm version will start at $429.99.

Galaxy Tab S9

The Galaxy Tab S9 range consists of three models, with the default accompanied by the Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra. In size order, the models include 11-inch, 12.4-inch, and 14.6-inch displays, with all models also using AMOLED screens.

Inside each is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, with the up to 12GB of memory depending on storage capacity and model. Storage ranges from 256GB to 1TB.

On the rear of the S9 is a 13-megapixel camera with a 12-megapixel front-facing version, but the other two have more cameras available.

The Plus has both a rear 13MP camera and an 8MP version, along with the 12MP front camera. The Ultra adds a second 12MP camera to the front.