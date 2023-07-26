Google Bard vs ChatGPT: Who will win the AI Chatbot race? – Economic Times









Every generation has a technology that changes the way humans live and work. And the buzz word of this decade is Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. In that, ChatGPT has taken the world by a storm. It is cooking up letters, recipes, answer and even question papers for professors. And after the hype around OpenAI’s (Microsoft-backed) ChatGPT, we saw Google come out and introduced its own AI bot – Bard. So, what is all the hype about? And will these tools will ever be a replacement for human intelligence – or a worthy aide? Can you trust them with your privacy? And do these two stack up against each other?

