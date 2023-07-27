11 Pros and Cons of a Smartwatch for Kids

Many parents would like to hold off on buying their children a smartphone for a couple more years, especially if they are particularly young. However, it’s still important for parents to be able to stay connected to their kids. That’s where smartwatches come into the picture.









These days, many adults wear a smartwatch. But what about children—should they be wearing smartwatches?

Sure, a smartwatch can track their location and provide an open line of communication, but what about some of the issues they may bring up? Read on to find out the pros and cons of a smartwatch for your kids before you buy one.





Pros

Besides being trendy, below are several advantages to allowing your kids to wear a smartwatch.

1. Easy Communication

One of the main reasons that parents opt to buy a smartwatch for their children is communication. They offer many different ways to make contact, whether by voice call, text message, and sometimes voice-to-text.

A lot of the best smartwatches for kids, like the TickTalk 4, even support video calling. This feature is a blessing for parents who work or travel a lot and miss seeing their kids in person. The TickTalk 4 smartwatch allows as many as 50 contacts to video call, but it has a three-minute call limit to conserve the battery.

2. Location Tracking

For parents, another one of the most important objectives of a child’s smartwatch is location tracking. You can never be too careful when it comes to keeping your little ones safe and sound, so a smartwatch can give you some peace of mind when they’re walking to school, spending time with friends, or visiting family.

Most smartwatches for kids come equipped with real-time GPS tracking as well as something called geofencing. But what is geofencing? This feature means you can set up a safe zone for your child, and if they ever leave the designated area, you’ll receive an alert immediately.

3. Parental Monitoring

If you’re buying a smartwatch for a young child, you need to make sure it comes equipped with some solid parental controls. Strong parental monitoring, like a listen-in feature, vital signs tracking, and a parent-controlled contact list are all a must.

And these are all the features that the Angel Watch provides. This smartwatch is widely regarded as one of the best options if you want one that centers on elevated parental controls. Although it may seem like spying on your kids, as a parent, monitoring their messages, health, and interactions is crucial for their safety—even more so if they’re no older than five years old.

4. Encourage Good Habits

Besides giving parents peace of mind, how can a smartwatch benefit children? While some smartwatches provide fun features like games, music, and a camera, the act of simply wearing one can teach a child many things.

For one, a smartwatch can teach children time management using preset class and school modes. These modes allow parents to limit features or shut down the device altogether during class to remove any distractions. Additionally, smartwatches can also teach children responsibility and organizational skills.

5. Assistance in Emergencies

If you find a smartwatch that doesn’t have an SOS button, don’t buy it. It’s not a nice thought to imagine your children having to use an SOS button, but it doesn’t hurt to have one—just in case they need to.

Many smartwatches, like the Angel Watch, have an SOS emergency alert button that works by having kids press down on it for a few seconds to call multiple emergency contacts.

6. No Need for a Smartphone

And last but not least, you can hold off on buying an adult smartphone for your kids. This is necessary for those who are far too young to own a smartphone.

Smartphones can sometimes result in more concerning issues than smartwatches because of aspects like social media and inappropriate online content. Plus, smartphones are often quite expensive. Smartwatches can cost a lot of money as well, but they’re often more cost-effective.

Cons

While there are a lot of positives to buying a smartwatch for your children, there are certainly some negatives, too. So before you buy one, as a parent, it’s important to consider the drawbacks as well.

1. Not Accessible for Everyone

Even though buying a smartwatch is significantly cheaper than buying a fancy smartphone for your child, they’re not always accessible to everyone. And the downside is that often, if you don’t pay for an expensive smartwatch, you won’t get all the key features—such as a camera, video calling, location tracking, and enhanced parental controls.

The Fitbit Ace 3, for example, is a nice simple beginner smartwatch for younger children, but it lacks call and text support and location tracking.

2. Easily Damaged

Kids will be kids! Children are going to run around and play recklessly throughout the day, so chances are they’re going to either break or lose their smartwatches. And while some of them are fairly durable and even water-resistant, not all of them are.

So before you buy an expensive smartwatch, keep in mind that most young children cannot be expected to look after a fancy tech device like an adult can.

3. A Potential Distraction

Smartwatches are less distracting than smartphones for many people, but they can still be a nuisance. For the most part, smartwatches can cause complications in the classroom as kids can use them to send text messages or play games during school hours.

On the other hand, anxious parents might be the problem as they might be the ones texting their little ones while they’re busy in class. If you want your kids to avoid distractions and stay focused even while wearing a smartwatch, consider buying one that offers school mode and no games or other distractions.

4. Privacy Can Be an Issue

Like regular smartwatches, smartwatches for children can also continuously collect sensitive data. What’s more, there are threats like strangers who can hack a smartwatch and access private communications, contacts, personal information, and even the location of your child.

When privacy is a concern, but you still want to consider getting your child a smartwatch, always check the privacy settings and pre-installed apps first and then turn off any extra features that aren’t necessary.

5. Limited Battery Life

Sadly, the majority of smartwatches for kids aren’t made to last particularly long. Even though some of the more expensive ones boast battery lives of up to two full days, such as the Garmin Bounce, they’re still likely going to be worn out over time.

This is something important to keep in mind before you make a big purchase, especially since your little one might outgrow their smartwatch completely before it even reaches the end of its lifespan.

Smartwatches for Kids Have Their Fair Share of Pros and Cons

Even though the pros somewhat outdo the cons, you should always take the time to consider whether you should purchase a smartwatch for your child and never blindly buy one. From useful features like GPS tracking and SOS assistance to concerning aspects like distractions and privacy—these are the pros and cons of a smartwatch for children.