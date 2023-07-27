Twitter to be rebranded as X

Elon Musk is continuing his changes at Twitter, with the latest one announced over the weekend as a rebranding of Twitter to “X” and this will include the replacing of the well know Twitter bird logo with a new X Logo.

The photo above is apparently a user-submitted ‘X” logo that Elon Musk will apparently use and then refine later, according to The Verge, Elon Musk’s X.com domain now redirects to Twitter.

Elon Musk has been tweeting about the changes coming to Twitter over the weekend and then released the Tweet below yesterday which shows the design of this new logo to replace the current Twitter logo.

It is not clear as yet what benefit these changes will bring to Twitter, let’s hope it does not have the same negative impact on the social media platform as some of the other changes Elon Musk has made since he purchased the company.

It is not clear as yet when these changes to Twitter will come into force and it will be interesting to see what effect the new X logo will have on the social network’s user numbers, we wonder if this will get more users to move over to Instagram Threads.

Source Elon Musk, The Verge

Filed Under: Technology News, Top News









Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.