How to fix a Ring doorbell that won’t chime

When working as expected, Ring video doorbells are a great addition to most smart homes. Offering just about everything you’d find on a traditional doorbell, plus the addition of video alerts and customizable settings, it’s easy to see why they’re so popular. However, every so often, Ring doorbells will misbehave and stop working as intended – and one of the most common issues is that your Ring video doorbell won’t chime properly.

Thankfully, most fixes to this problem are simple, although the actions you’ll need to take will vary based on the root cause of the issue. Here’s a closer look at why your Ring video doorbell may not be chiming, along with ways to fix the problem.

How to fix a Ring video doorbell that won’t chime.

The first step to troubleshooting a Ring video doorbell that won’t chime is determining if your home has a battery-powered or wired doorbell. Battery-powered doorbells are not capable of chiming your internal chime. Instead, you’ll need to use the Ring Chime Pro or Ring Chime kit to transmit the chime into your home. Alternatively, you can have a notification appear on your smartphone. If you’re working with a battery-powered doorbell that won’t chime your Chime Kit, check the charge on your video doorbell and try again.

If you have a wired Ring video doorbell, then it can sync with the chime in your home to let you know when your doorbell rings. However, if this isn’t working as intended, you’ll need to follow these troubleshooting steps.

Step 1: First, check the physical chime inside your home. After removing the cover, look for loose wires or anything that isn’t wound tight. Poor connections at the chime are often responsible for your problem, and simply tightening these will fix the issue.

Step 2: The next possible issue is that your doorbell is no longer connected to your Wi-Fi network. Verify your internet is active, then dive into the Ring app to check your connection status.

Step 3: If none of the above worked, you’ll want to double-check your installation. Specific installation instructions should be included with each Ring product. Walk through each step and verify they’ve all been performed correctly. Unfortunately, a single wrong step can cause your doorbell to have trouble syncing with your chime.

Step 4: Cold weather can also cause issues with your Ring video doorbell and its ability to activate your indoor chime. If the temperatures are below freezing, it might be worth waiting for the weather to warm up, then checking out the troubleshooting steps listed above.

Step 5: As a last resort, consider contacting an electrician. It’s entirely possible that you have a worn-out doorbell transformer and need a replacement, or you’re using a chime that isn’t supported by Ring. In both cases, a professional should be able to help.

Editors’ Recommendations

























