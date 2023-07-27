What Is Twitch? How to Use the Live Streaming Platform

Whether you want to start watching streams or are just curious about what the platform is all about, Twitch can be a little confusing for first-timers. Fortunately, Twitch is easy enough to get started with once you learn a few basics.









We’ll break down what Twitch is, why it’s popular, and show you how to get in on the fun.





What Is Twitch?

Twitch is the most popular live streaming website in the world, with over 140 million monthly active users as of July 2023. Twitch was founded by a couple of Yale graduates in 2011 and quickly grew in popularity before being purchased by Amazon in 2014.

Twitch is primarily known for its video game content. A typical Twitch stream involves a host broadcasting themselves playing video games to a live audience. Viewers can write comments for the host to read and respond to in real time. Over the years, Twitch has expanded to include musicians, artists, crafters, VTubers, and more.

Twitch has grown so much that it even has a lot of niche terms you’ve probably never heard of. Here are a few common Twitch terms to help you get started:

Streamer – the person hosting the live stream.

Viewers – anyone watching the stream.

Chat – the name a streamer typically uses to address the entire chatroom.

Bits – a form of in-site currency that viewers can buy and then donate to the streamer.

Sub – short for “subscription,” viewers can “subscribe” to a streamer and get access to perks for a monthly fee.

Mods – short for “moderator,” people hired or recruited by the streamer to monitor the chat for bad language, spam, etc.

Lurk – an affectionate term used for people who are not actively chatting and/or watching the stream. If someone is “lurking,” they’re called lurkers on Twitch.

Why Do People Watch Twitch Streams?

You might be confused as to why anyone would sit there and watch another person play video games. You’re not alone; many people are baffled by the concept, especially upon learning that viewers often donate money to their favorite streamers.

Here are a few reasons why Twitch has become so popular.

For many people, watching a live stream makes them feel less alone. There are different types of viewers on Twitch, from those who regularly participate in the chat and never miss a stream to those who drop in casually when they want a bit of background noise. Plus, it can be fun and exciting to type something in the chat and watch a streamer respond in real time.

2. Preview a Game Before Buying It

For some streamers, Twitch is their job, and they invest in new games the second they’re released. If you’re interested in a new title and curious about the gameplay, Twitch is the perfect place to see what the game is all about. You can even ask the streamer for their honest opinions on the game.

3. Earn Game Perks Through Twitch Drops

Sometimes you can earn special perks or items through Twitch Drops. If a stream offers Twitch Drops, it will typically say “Drops Enabled” or something similar in the title.

4. Watch Some of the Internet’s Best Entertainers

Sometimes people flock to Twitch, not for a specific game but for the streamer themselves. Twitch has its fair share of funny, charismatic streamers who make their broadcasts fun to watch.

How to Watch a Twitch Stream

Though we recommend making your own Twitch account so you can follow your favorite streamers and participate in the chat, you don’t need one to watch a Twitch stream.

To get started, visit Twitch’s Browse page and scroll through the categories and games until you find something that interests you. Then, click the category or stream to join.

Going into a stream with thousands of viewers can be a bit overwhelming as the chat typically moves very quickly. Try a smaller stream (a few hundred viewers or less) if you want to interact with the streamer.

Twitch Etiquette to Follow

Each stream will have its own rules, so be sure to check the streamers’ About page and look for their Rules section. In addition to rules, Twitch has some general guidelines you may not be aware of. Here are a few:

Avoid “backseating,” aka telling the streamer how to play the game, unless their rules permit it.

Avoid chatting in all caps, typing the same message repeatedly (called “spamming”), and posting links.

Don’t promote your streams or mention other streamers, as it’s considered rude.

Never mention any personal or identifying information. Any mention of age also tends to be avoided on Twitch.

Be kind and respectful to the streamer, chatters, and moderators, or someone might block you.

Frequently Asked Questions About Using Twitch

These FAQs will show you everything you need to know about Twitch, from following your favorite streamers to understanding “raids” and “hype trains.”

What Happens When You Follow a Streamer?

While watching a stream, you’ll see a button with a heart icon that says Follow. By clicking it, you’ll add that streamer’s channel to your list of Followed Channels.

Following someone on Twitch is similar to subscribing to a YouTube channel and is free of charge. By default, you’ll receive a notification from Twitch when a streamer you follow goes live. If you want to turn off these notifications, click the bell icon next to the Follow button.

Subscribing to a Twitch channel costs money. In return, you’ll get access to the streamer’s exclusive emotes, which you can use throughout Twitch. You’ll also receive ad-free viewing and a chat badge to show off your loyalty.

Subscriptions start at $4.99/month, half of which goes to the streamer, and the other half goes to Twitch. If you choose to subscribe at tier 2 or tier 3 ($9.99/month and $24.99/month, respectively), you’ll typically have more emotes. Each channel will be different, so check the streamer’s About page to see their subscriber perks.

Manage your Twitch subscriptions (cancel, change your subscription tier, etc.) by clicking on your profile picture to open the dropdown menu, then select Subscriptions.

What Is a Gift Sub on Twitch?

Gift subscriptions on Twitch happen when someone pays for someone else’s Twitch subscription. While watching someone’s stream, there’s a chance you may randomly receive a free 1-month subscription if a viewer purchases gifted subs.

If you want to spread some cheer on Twitch, you can buy a subscription for someone or purchase several subs to be randomly doled out to the community (known as a “sub bomb”). Gifted subs on Twitch cost the same as regular subs but don’t automatically renew once the month is up.

What Are Bits on Twitch?

If you want to donate money to a streamer (other than subscribing), you can make a one-time cash donation or donate Bits. Bits are Twitch’s in-site currency which you can donate to the streamer by “cheering.” They appear as little gemstones that change color depending on the donation amount.

One bit equates to one US cent, and all of it goes to the streamer. However, when you purchase bits, you’ll notice that the price is higher than one cent per bit; that’s how Twitch makes money. To purchase bits, look for the diamond shape near the top-right of your screen. It will say Get Bits when you hover over it with your mouse.

What Is a Hype Train?

Image Credit: Twitch

If enough people donate bits, subs, or gifted subs within five minutes, a Twitch “hype train” may trigger. Hype trains are special events meant to encourage other viewers to donate to the streamer. By participating, you can receive a special emote or even a “Hype Train Conductor” badge.

During a hype train, you’ll see a bar (called the “Hype-o-meter”) at the top of the chatroom that will fill up whenever someone supports the streamer. Once it hits 100 percent, the hype train level will increase, and the five-minute timer will reset. Depending on the hype train level reached, the emote you receive may change (the streamer predetermines this).

What Is a Raid?

Before a streamer ends their stream, they may choose to direct their viewers to another stream and “raid” it. Raids not only ensure that the viewers have something to watch, but they can also expose the raid’s target to a wider audience. It’s a popular way of sharing love.

During a raid, you can choose to keep watching and supporting the new streamer or take your leave. If a stream you’re watching receives a raid, you can type a welcome message to the raiders in the chat or keep enjoying the stream as you normally would.

What Are the Little Icons Posted in Chat?

Twitch emotes are fun little icons used to liven up the chat and convey a certain message. For example, the “Kappa” emote is used when saying something sarcastic, while the “PogChamp” emote is used when the streamer does something impressive or exciting. You can view all of Twitch’s native emotes on the Twitch Emotes website.

There are many ways to get Twitch emotes, but you’ll mostly get them when you subscribe to streamers. Streamers who have reached the Affiliate or Partner level on Twitch can upload their own emotes.

Try Your Hand at Twitch

Twitch can be confusing at first, but once you’ve got the basics down, it’s easy and fun to watch streams and connect with like-minded people from all over the world.

Who knows? Maybe you’ll want to start streaming, too. Plenty of people stream for fun, extra cash, or even as a full-time job. You can go live on Twitch through a free service like Streamlabs Desktop or OBS; all you need is a computer, webcam, and microphone to get started.