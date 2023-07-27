Home Latest News Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe release date, setting, story, and everything we know

Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe is probably the most mysterious and intriguing of all the Assassin’s Creed projects that Ubisoft has in the works right now – among a strong field, too.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal – the team behind Valhalla – and with a tiny
amount of information to go on – just one short trailer – it’s still one that’s very much worth keeping an eye on. Especially if you have an interest in witches and the occult. As one of the many upcoming games from Ubisoft, there’s a huge amount of speculation regarding the release of Hexe, and we’ve pulled together what we can to help inform us all of what it could look like. 

