TSMC to Boost Chip Packaging Capacity With $2.9 Billion Investment

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC has announced plans to significantly expand its packaging capabilities in the coming years with a new $2.9 billion factory in Taiwan. The move comes as interest in manufacturing advanced silicon for AI is reaching new levels within the industry. This surge in demand from some of its biggest customers places TSMC on the hot seat to deliver next-generation silicon products in high volumes, necessitating this ambitious expansion.

According to a new report from CNBC, TSMC’s plans for expansion are directly related to the recent AI boom. The site references an article from Taiwan’s Central News Agency saying “the rapid growth of the AI market” has “driven a surge in demand for TSMC’s advanced packaging.” The company manufactures AI accelerators for Nvidia and AMD, and both companies would certainly like to produce as many of its cutting-edge AI-related products as possible over the next few years to attempt to satiate overwhelming demand.

A 12-inch TSMC wafer fabrication facility.

Credit: TSMC

According to the company’s CEO, it can handle the front end of the manufacturing process, but once the chips are finished, it needs more capacity to package them. “For AI, right now, we see a very strong demand. For the front-end part, we don’t have any problem to support,” said C. C. Wei, TSMC’s CEO. On the other side of the equation though, he said it’s facing “very tight capacity.”

He noted in the company’s second-quarter earnings call that it’s expected this new investment will begin to bear fruit in 2024. Until then, he says it’s working with its customers to meet their demands. On a related note, back in April, the CEO said it could not meet Apple’s demands for 3nm wafers, so clearly, TSMC’s fabs are burning the midnight oil right now.

The new facility will be located in Tongluo Science Park in northern Taiwan. TSMC said it expects the new facility to employ approximately 1,500 local workers. The report notes that both Nvidia and AMD are competing to secure more capacity at TSMC. However, we imagine Nvidia might get the better end of that conflagration due to its much deeper pockets. It’s also the eldest boy right now in terms of its AI hardware, as its A100 chip and newer H100 chips are in high demand, with secondhand H100 accelerators fetching up to $40,000 on eBay.