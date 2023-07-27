An Astute Trader Exchanged 3K $ETH for 5.83M $USDT Top Whale … – Captain Altcoin









In a recent flurry of activity in the cryptocurrency market, a seasoned trader made a series of strategic moves that resulted in significant profit.

These transactions were meticulously tracked and reported by one of the world’s leading whale analysts on Twitter, providing a fascinating insight into the tactics employed by savvy investors in the volatile world of digital currencies.

Explore the promising BTC20 that is repeating Bitcoin’s lifecycle and discover the new crypto hits, memecoins and hyped projects before they hit the markets. Invest in the new SHIB or PEPE Wall Street Memes token that already collected more than $17 million.

The trader in question began by selling a substantial amount of Ethereum (ETH), specifically 3,000 units, for a total of 5.83 million Tether (USDT) when the price of ETH was at $1,943. This move alone was noteworthy, but it was just the beginning of a series of calculated trades.

Following the ETH sale, the trader then utilized 966,000 USDT to purchase 51 Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) at a price of $18,933 per unit. The WBTC was then sold when the price surged to $29,989, resulting in a profit of 564,000 USDT. This demonstrates the trader’s ability to capitalize on price fluctuations between different cryptocurrencies.

The trader then reinvested into Ethereum, spending 1 million USDT to buy 781 ETH at a price of $1,286 per unit. When the price of ETH increased to $1,883, the trader sold 780 ETH, netting a profit of 463,000 USDT. This series of transactions highlights the trader’s adeptness at timing the market and leveraging price differences for profit.

The address associated with these transactions can be found here.

In a separate but equally intriguing development, a newly created wallet withdrew a staggering 945 billion PEPE coins, equivalent to 1.64 million USDT, from Binance. This transaction occurred just 40 minutes prior and can be tracked here.

These instances underscore the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market, where large-scale transactions can occur at any moment. They also highlight the importance of vigilant monitoring and analysis, as these whale moves can significantly impact market trends and prices.

CaptainAltcoin’s writers and guest post authors may or may not have a vested interest in any of the mentioned projects and businesses. None of the content on CaptainAltcoin is investment advice nor is it a replacement for advice from a certified financial planner. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of CaptainAltcoin.com

Latest Newswhales

As the Head of Content at Captainaltcoin, I bring years of experience in the crypto industry. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, I’m passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn and let’s discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies!







CaptainAltcoin.com does not offer any sort of financial or investment advice. Please make sure to do your own research, make educated financial decisions and consult your Financial Advisor.

All content on CaptainAltcoin is provided solely for informational purposes. It is not an offer to buy or sell any security, product, service or investment.

Please note that some links on CaptainAltcoin.com are affiliate links. We may receive a commission, at no extra cost to you, if you click through our links and make a purchase from one of our partners.

Affiliate partners cannot pay CaptainAltcoin to guarantee favorable review or higher ratings on the website.

The team at CaptainAltcoin.com only recommends products and services that we would use ourselves and that we believe will provide value to our readers.

source







