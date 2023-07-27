Shiba Inu News: SHIB Bags New Listing; Tops ETH Whales Holdings – CoinGape









Shiba Inu Coin News: The second largest meme crypto, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading under intense selling pressure as other meme coins like PEPE and FLOKI stole the investors’ interests. However, SHIB has bagged another major crypto exchange listing amid a decrease in its popularity.

Japanese financial giant, SBI Group on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary, SBI VS Trade will now offer trading services for Shiba Inu. It mentioned the exchange will also open trade for Dai and Cosmos (ATOM). The exchange now offers trading options for 20 types of crypto assets.

Shiba Inu coin price has dropped by more than 31% in the last 90 days. This price drop comes in due to the rise of another meme coin, Pepe. PEPE price surged by 2500% over the same period of time. However, SHIB is still the second biggest meme crypto with a market cap of over $4.3 billion.

The recent listing announcement hasn’t impacted Shiba Inu Coin price. SHIB is trading at an average price of $0.000007, at the press time. Its 24 hour trading volume is down by 5% to stand at $100 million. Read More Shiba Inu News Here…

Shiba Inu has emerged as the top choice among the biggest Ethereum (ETH) whales. According to the Whalestats, the top 100 ETH whales are now holding $601 million worth of SHIB tokens. It makes up almost 12% of their total holdings. However, Shiba Inu is also the most traded token among the top ETH whales.

