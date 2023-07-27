The best $35 you’ll spend | News Release – Verizon









BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – $35 doesn’t go that far these days – you may not even be able to fill a tank of gas or a bag of groceries – but it does buy you access to the network more people rely on. 5G Start, Verizon’s most affordable postpaid 5G Unlimited plan offers tons of value – including discounts when you add more lines, 5G phone deals, and six months of the most popular entertainment, gaming and music subscriptions.

There’s never been a better time to save. Pay just $35 per line per month for four lines when you sign up or upgrade to a 5G Start plan using Auto Pay and paper-free billing, plus local taxes and fees which vary by state.1 Don’t forget to check out and add on the latest device offers below.

Trade-in: When you sign up or upgrade to 5G Start, you can get great deals on 5G phones with select trade-in and purchase on device payment. While trade-in values will vary, you could save up to $400 with an eligible device. You can save even more, up to $800, when you sign up for our premium 5G Unlimited plans.

Switch: Now might be the best time to switch to Verizon because for a limited time you can stack this gift card offer with your trade-in deal. If you bring your phone number to Verizon from another carrier, and purchase a new phone using our device payment plan that totals more than $700, we will send you a $200 Verizon e-gift card after you sign up on any Unlimited 5G plan.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD): If you upgrade or sign up for 5G Start and want to use your current 4G LTE or 5G phone, we’ll send you a $350 Verizon e-gift card after you sign up. Your device must remain active for 45 days and your service must be active for 12 months. See vzw.com/bring-your-own-device for details.

You can use your Verizon e-gift card to buy other devices or accessories, replenish your prepaid mobile plan or pay your Verizon mobile or home bill. See answers to frequently asked questions at www.verizon.com/support/gift-card-faqs/.

Visit your local Verizon retail store or shop online for more details about the great deals.

Since January of 2021, data usage on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network has increased 249%. To meet that growing demand, in 2022, Verizon plans to deliver about 175 million POPs by year end, and 250 million POPs by the end of 2024. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is currently available in over 1700 cities around the country, while 5G Nationwide is available in over 2700 cities.

This offer builds on the company’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its core areas of growth and innovation across mobility, nationwide broadband, the value market and network monetization.

1 Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic on 5G Start plan; for 5G Play More and 5G Do More plans, your smartphone and Mobile Hotspot data only after 50GB/mo. of 5G Nationwide of 4G LTE data. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

