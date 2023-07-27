Galaxy S23 FE gains certification, Samsung says launch 'imminent'

Samsung may have just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables, but you can be sure that the company is already working on its future smartphones. The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be the next big launch from the company. The US version of the device recently popped up on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website, revealing some details.

The WPC website has listed the Galaxy S23 FE with the model number SM-S711U. The “U” at the end confirms it’s the US version of the phone. The listing reveals that the upcoming Samsung smartphone supports wireless charging. The official documents show the device received 4.4W of maximum wireless power during the test (via MySmartPrice). But the end product should give you faster charging speeds.

For reference, the Galaxy S21 FE boasts 15W of wireless charging support. The Galaxy S23 FE should retain that speed if not better. The phone will include a USB Type-C port that should take in power at 25W of maximum speed. If rumors are anything to go by, Samsung will pack a 4,500mAh battery in the upcoming Fan Edition (FE) smartphone. Its predecessor packed a similar-sized battery, so no changes in the power department.

The WPC listing for the Galaxy S23 FE also includes a live image of the phone. The photo shows the device’s front side but is quite dark, concealing details. But a close look reveals chunky bezels around the display, particularly the chin. The front design seen in this official photo isn’t too far off what we saw in leaked CAD renders about a month back. The device would have looked a lot more premium with slimmer bezels.

Samsung says the Galaxy S23 FE launch is imminent

The Galaxy S23 FE has been in the news for a long time now. But despite the phone being subject to a plethora of leaks, it continues to evade the market. The wait for the new FE phone may not be much longer now, though. A Samsung executive has confirmed that the device will launch “imminently.”

Speaking with Android Authority, Samsung South Africa’s vice president of mobile, Justin Hume, admitted that there is an “FE-sized gap” between the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy S23 in the company’s current smartphone portfolio. “There is going to be an announcement made. Imminently,” Hume added. The executive didn’t reveal further details, but it appears the Galaxy S23 FE is arriving soon. Stay tuned.