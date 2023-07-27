Best Buy’s back-to-school deals will get you crazy savings on laptops, printers, headphones, and more

They say that the early bird catches the worm, so we hope you take advantage of the latest deals available at Best Buy, as Back to School deals are now live and up for grabs. There are tons of amazing products with outstanding deals that will help you get a new MacBook Pro, a Chromebook, printers, tablets, monitors, headphones, and more for less.









Best Buy’s latest offers will be great for anyone interested in picking up a new MacBook Pro or any other Apple product, as you can now pick up a new MacBook Air for as low as $750 thanks to the latest $250 discount. Indeed, this is the 2020 version, which packs Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD under the hood, but it’s more than capable of handling anything you need for school, and the best part is that it’s extremely quiet as it comes without fans.

If you want more power, you can also consider going for the 13-inch MacBook Pro model with Apple’s M2 chip, which starts at $1,099 with $200 in instant savings on its base model with 8GB RAM and 25GB storage. And if that’s not enough power for your needs, remember that you can also get the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro model with an M2 Pro or M2 Max chip with up to $300 in instant savings. You can also score interesting savings on the latest iPad models, iPhones, and more.

Suppose you’re not into Apple, and you’re looking for other alternatives. In that case, you will find up to $700 savings on some of the best Windows laptops for school. For instance, you can get your hands on a new ASUS ROG Flow gaming laptop for $900, which comes packed with AMD’s Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. You will also find options starting for as low as $300, but only if you act fast.

Chromebooks come with up to $200 in instant savings and options starting at $189. Select printers come with up to $160 discounts, and we even saw some interesting savings applied to Keurig’s coffee makers, headphones, and a couple of Samsung tablets, monitors, and other great products to get you ready for school.