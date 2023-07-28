Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will the DOGE Crypto Go in 2023? – InvestorPlace









DOGE is rising with heavy trading today

Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) price predictions are worth checking on Monday as takes off today without any recent news.

Instead, it looks like traders can thank heavy trading volume for the rise in the price of DOGE today. As of this writing, trading volume is up 330.6% over the prior 24-hour period. That’s giving the meme token a nice boost today despite the lack of news.

Of course, traders are likely also interested in where Dogecoin will head throughout the rest of 2023. Luckily, we have them covered with the latest price predictions for the meme crypto.

So, how do these Dogecoin price predictions stack up? Overall, they appear positive when taking into account the crypto’s current price of $0.07827. Investors will also want to keep in mind that DOGE is up 8.3% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning.

