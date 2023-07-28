Remnant II – How to Unlock the Invader Archetype with a Minimum of Frustration

One of the focuses of the recently released RPG-shooter Remnant II is build crafting, with the game’s new Archetypes being at the core of that experience. You can ultimately unlock 10 or more of these Archetypes (the method for unlocking at least one of them hasn’t yet been found). By far the most complicated of the known Archetype unlocking methods is the one for the Invader. Getting this Archetype requires a multitude of often-confusing steps, but don’t worry, we’ve taken some of the mystery out of it.

In order to switch to a new Archetype of set up a dual-class character you’ll need to unlock them by acquiring a special item called an “Engram.” These Engrams are equippable items crafted by Wallace (the guy up on the crane in the Ward 13 hub) in exchange for 10 Lumenite Crystals, 1000 Scrap, and one special item, each of which is acquired in a different way. Here’s how to unlock the Invader Archetype without getting (too) frustrated or lost…

Invader

Engram needed – Serrated Tooth Blade

Special crafting item needed – Wooden Shiv

As mentioned, getting the Wooden Shiv is very long and elaborate process. We’ve broken it down into a series of broad steps, below.

Step 1 – Getting the Nightweaver Stone Doll

You’ll need to head to the Morrow Parish area in the Losomn region. In the Sanitorium/Asylum area, you’re going to want to locate three Carved-Stone Dolls. One is outside in the far corner of the Sanitorium’s courtyard, one is in a room in the first floor of the Sanitorium, and the last one is on the third floor. You’ll also want to grab the Prison Key, which is located on an upstairs balcony (look for a broken window and jump through). Okay, got all the dolls and the key? Head to the basement where you’ll find the Head Doctor in one of the cells. Give her the three Carved-Stone Dolls and then unlock her door. She’ll leave behind the Nightweaver Stone Doll.

Step 2 – Get the Soulkey Tribute

Head to the third floor of the Sanitorium, where you’ll find a magic door. Go to Nimue’s Retreat. Have her send you to the “Nightweaver’s hunting grounds.” This should send you to the Forsaken Quarter area. Play through that area until you come to door marked with an exclamation point. You’ll end up in a sublocation that may vary (I got the Gilded Chambers). Eventually you’ll fight a boss and then a new Waypoint Stone will appear leading to an exit. Head to that. On the way, you should encounter the wraith-like Nightweaver feeding on a corpse. Chase it off and you should be able to pick up the Soulkey Tribute item. Head through exit and… you’re back in the Sanitorium. Hmmm!

Step 3 – Getting the Dreamcatcher

Head to the basement of the Sanitorium. Interact with the bundle of webs with the pale blue glow in the middle. Use the Soulkey Tribute to be transported to the Tormented Asylum, a dark alternate version of the Sanitorium. Nearby, there will be another open prison cell. Interact with the webs there and use the Nightweaver Stone Doll to finally get the Dreamcatcher.

Step 4 – Getting the Wooden Shiv

This next part will happen quite a bit later, once you’ve arrived at Root Earth, the last region in the game. Eventually, you’ll come to the Corrupted Harbor area set in and amongst a ruined ship. Play through that level until you come to a more open area. In the middle is a root growth with a faint purple glow in the middle. Equip the Dreamcatcher and hit the root, and you’ll get the secret Walker’s Dream consumable item. Use the Walker’s Dream item and you’ll be transported to the Twilight Veil area. There’s a boss to defeat here, Bane, and when you off him you’ll finally get the Wooden Shiv. Return to Wallace to craft the Serrated Tooth Blade.

Phew! That was quite the ordeal, but you’ve done it – the Invader Archetype is yours!

Remnant II is available now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. You can check out Wccftech’s Remnant II guides here. Expect a full review of the game soon.