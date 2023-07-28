HBO Max Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving December 5-11 – ComingSoon.net









By Tudor Leonte

Academy Award-nominee director David O. Russell’s latest movie is coming to HBO Max this week.

On Tuesday, December 6, the streaming service will add Amsterdam to its available content. Russell wrote and directed Amsterdam, which served as his feature-directing comeback after nearly seven years, with his most recently directed film being 2015’s Golden Globe-nominated feature Joy. Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, and Anthony Katagas produced the movie for New Regency. 20th Century Studios distributed the film.

“A fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience, 20th Century Studios’ and New Regency’s original crime epic is about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history,” reads the synopsis.

The film stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Additionally, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.

