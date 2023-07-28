AT&T Unlimited Elite plan subscribers must now pay more per month

If you’re still subscribed to the now discontinued Unlimited Elite plan on AT&T, you will have to start paying more for your bill every single month.

That’s likely the last thing consumers want to hear, but such is the way of things in the ever-changing landscape of the wireless industry. AT&T officially says the price increase is to “continue to deliver the great wireless service you expect.” But it wouldn’t be surprising if this move was to try and force subscribers onto the new plan. Last year, AT&T officially replaced the Unlimited Elite plan with the Unlimited Premium plan.

This new plan was mostly the same, save for a couple of changes. It lost the free Max (previously HBO Max) subscription for one. But it also gained additional data for the hotspot in the form of 10GB more. So all-in-all, a good deal according to AT&T. Unless you don’t use the hotspot but do use the Max service often.

Luckily AT&T didn’t require subscribers to move off of this plan. But it does seem content with charging more to those that stay with it.

AT&T Unlimited Elite plan subscribers will pay more per line

The one good bit of news about this change is that it isn’t happening today. According to the report from Phone Arena, AT&T is implementing these plan increases at the start of the August bill cycle. That being said, the August bill cycle won’t be the same for everyone. So whenever that is for you, that’s when your bill will start costing more.

Here’s how the increase in price breaks down. Subscribers will be paying $2.50 more per month per line. So if you only have one line on one of these plans, your bill is only going up by $2.50 a month. But if you have 5 lines, then your bill will increase by $12.50 a month. Everything else stays the same. There is also a way to sort of offset these increased monthly costs. If you don’t already have autopay set up for your account, doing so will shave $10 off your monthly bill. Something we’d highly recommend doing if you can since it could save you money.