Redmi 12 5G is coming on August 1, key specs revealed

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi 12 4G last month, and the company has announced it will unveil the 5G variant on August 1. This revelation comes from Redmi’s Indian branch, which said the Redmi 12 5G will make its global debut in India with a grand launch next Tuesday.

Redmi hasn’t detailed the Redmi 12 5G’s specs sheet, but it confirmed some key specs of the smartphone, including a 50MP primary camera, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The all-new #Redmi12 5G sets its Global Debut in India with a grand launch on the 1st of August! So, get set to embrace the future of connectivity and join the #5GRevolution. Get notified: https://t.co/1HRlU9XHr3 pic.twitter.com/vSC250Q7kc — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 27, 2023

The Redmi 12 5G will come with a Crystal Glass design, pack a punch-hole display, and feature a USB-C port. Geekbench revealed it will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, and rumors have it that the Redmi 12 5G is a version of the Redmi Note 12R, which is a Redmi 12 4G with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, 5MP selfie shooter, and no ultrawide camera. The 4G model will also be launched in India on August 1.









Redmi 12 4G • Redmi Note 12R

