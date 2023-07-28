Home Latest News HP Victus 16 Review: Budget 1080p Gaming with Great Endurance

HP Victus 16 Review: Budget 1080p Gaming with Great Endurance

By
Jeffrey Morgan
-

The market is awash in gaming laptops that promise to offer good performance for not a lot of money. Today, you can get a gaming laptop for around $1,000 that gives you playable 1080p frame rates in modern games. HP is looking to tap into the low- to mid-range segment with the Victus 16, its latest 16.1-inch gaming notebook that eschews the flashy designs and bold colors that often grace this segment with something more akin to business casual. 

Our review configuration of the Victus 16 plays it safe with a Core i7-13700H processor, GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and a 144Hz 1080p screen. However, some confusing choices regarding configurations, pricing, and store-specific SKUs make this a hard laptop to pin down. However, if you can catch the Victus 15 on sale (as it is currently), it’s worth considering among the best laptops under $1,500

HP Victus 16 Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally
CPU Intel Core i7-13700H
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU (6GB, 115W max graphics power, 2,370 MHz boost clock)
RAM 16GB DDR5-5600 (2 x 8GB)
Storage 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 SSD
Display 16-inch IPS, 1920 x 1080 resolution @ 144 Hz
Nvidia G-Sync: (48-144 Hz)
Networking Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Ports 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x 3.5 mm jack
Camera 1080p with physical privacy shutter
Battery 83 WHr
Power Adapter 230W
Operating System Windows 11 Home
Dimensions (WxDxH) 14.53 x 10.21 x 0.90 inches ( 369 x 259.3 x 22.9 mm)
Weight 5.15 pounds (2.34 kg)
Price (as Configured) $1,449

Design of the HP Victus 16

source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR