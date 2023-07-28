Home Latest News B-52 Stratofortresses return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions – Air Force Link B-52 Stratofortresses return to Indo-Pacific for BTF missions – Air Force Link By Aabha Sharma -

“The Bomber Task Force is designed to enhance the high-end readiness of the bomber force while also advancing our interoperability with allies and partners,” said Lt. Col. Jared Patterson, 20th EBS commander. “Each mission flown further demonstrates our ability to provide agile combat ready forces and long-range strike capabilities to combatant commanders around the globe.”

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana arrives on the flightline July 6, 2023 as part of a Bomber Task Force Mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Delia Martinez)

Throughout this deployment, the B-52s will actively train during operations and exercises while integrating alongside allies and partners throughout the region.

BTF missions actively enable strategic bombers to operate with greater operational resilience from various overseas and continental U.S. locations, supporting the National Defense Strategy objectives of building enduring advantages and integrated deterrence.

“From those maintaining or flying these bombers to those behind the scenes enabling the mission, our ability to credibly assure allies and deter adversaries requires every Airman out here,” Patterson said.

