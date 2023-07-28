Samsung makes it easier to bring your own Galaxy device to work

Samsung and Microsoft have teamed up to reimagine mobile device security for business customers using the Zero Trust security framework as their foundation. Samsung announced it has partnered with Microsoft to develop the industry’s first on-device mobile hardware-backed device attestation solution.

The on-device attestation solution allows administrators to verify whether the security of a device is compromised. Better yet, Samsung says the solution works equally well on both company and personal phones, which makes it easier for organizations to allow employees to bring their own devices (BYOD) to work.

Higher security and more convenience for both admins and users

Combined with Microsoft Intune, this extra layer of security enabled by Samsung Knox protects against devices that have been compromised and can potentially falsely claim to be known and healthy. Thanks to this on-device attestation solution, both BYOD and corporate Galaxy phones and tablets offer the same level of protection.

Traditionally, device attestation is a server-based affair and requires network connectivity, which means it only works on managed devices enrolled into the corporate system. The new on-device attestation solution makes it possible to use any Galaxy device for enterprise regardless of ownership.

This industry-first solution helps system administrators keep the network secure but also brings more flexibility to employees who want to use their personal Galaxy devices at their jobs and safely access their work environment. As long as a Galaxy phone or tablet passes the Samsung Knox device attestation, it’s good to go on the company’s network.