Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples

Samsung’s Summer Unpacked is behind us and we’re left with a couple of foldable Galaxies to review. But since reviewing takes place in Headquarters, and the phones are still in Seoul, we figured we’d fill our time with a photo walk around town with the Galaxy Z Flip5.

The Z Flip5’s camera system is mostly unchanged compared to the previous generation. Short of a small tweak with the selfie camera’s lens aperture (the internal one), the rest remains the same in terms of specs.

There’s a 12MP primary camera with a 1/1.76″ sensor and a 24mm-equivalent lens with an f/1.8 aperture. Also on board is an ultrawide camera that captures 12MP images and has a lens with a focal length equivalent of 13mm, sadly with no AF. The selfie camera, meanwhile, is a 10MP unit, now with an f/2.2 lens (previously f/2.4).

We’ll look deeper into these samples, plus some more of our usual ones, once review time sets in. Until then, feel free to pixel peep on your own.

















































Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera

We also snapped a few shots at 2x to get a general idea of how well the Flip’s main camera deals with zooming in.

























Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera, 2x zoom

Next up, some photos from the ultrawide camera.

















































Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera

A few selfies also made the list of photos we took with the Z Flip5 – some with the rear camera, and some with the inner one.













Galaxy Z Flip5 selfie samples: Main camera • Main camera • Inner selfie camera

We also recorded a bunch of videos from the bustling Seoul – here’s a couple.