Samsung’s Summer Unpacked is behind us and we’re left with a couple of foldable Galaxies to review. But since reviewing takes place in Headquarters, and the phones are still in Seoul, we figured we’d fill our time with a photo walk around town with the Galaxy Z Flip5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples

The Z Flip5’s camera system is mostly unchanged compared to the previous generation. Short of a small tweak with the selfie camera’s lens aperture (the internal one), the rest remains the same in terms of specs.

There’s a 12MP primary camera with a 1/1.76″ sensor and a 24mm-equivalent lens with an f/1.8 aperture. Also on board is an ultrawide camera that captures 12MP images and has a lens with a focal length equivalent of 13mm, sadly with no AF. The selfie camera, meanwhile, is a 10MP unit, now with an f/2.2 lens (previously f/2.4).

We’ll look deeper into these samples, plus some more of our usual ones, once review time sets in. Until then, feel free to pixel peep on your own.


Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/784s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/3455s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/3977s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/139s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples


Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/169s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/2790s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/1884s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/519s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples


Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/1449s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/3436s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/497s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/1102s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples


Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/997s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/323s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 125, 1/120s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera - f/1.8, ISO 500, 1/30s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples

Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera

We also snapped a few shots at 2x to get a general idea of how well the Flip’s main camera deals with zooming in.


Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera, 2x zoom - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/626s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera, 2x zoom - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/1070s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera, 2x zoom - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/1588s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera, 2x zoom - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/2308s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples


Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera, 2x zoom - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/850s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera, 2x zoom - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/796s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera, 2x zoom - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/170s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera, 2x zoom - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/228s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples

Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, main camera, 2x zoom

Next up, some photos from the ultrawide camera.


Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 50, 1/480s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 32, 1/1192s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 40, 1/60s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 32, 1/1070s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples


Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 32, 1/1151s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 32, 1/515s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 32, 1/609s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 50, 1/511s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples


Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 40, 1/170s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 32, 1/368s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 40, 1/60s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 32, 1/60s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples


Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 640, 1/30s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 1250, 1/24s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 320, 1/60s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera - f/2.2, ISO 1000, 1/24s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples

Galaxy Z Flip5 samples, ultrawide camera

A few selfies also made the list of photos we took with the Z Flip5 – some with the rear camera, and some with the inner one.


Galaxy Z Flip5 selfie samples: Main camera - f/1.8, ISO 50, 1/218s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 selfie samples: Main camera - f/1.8, ISO 80, 1/120s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 selfie samples: Inner selfie camera - f/2.2, ISO 50, 1/177s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples
Galaxy Z Flip5 selfie samples: Inner selfie camera - f/2.2, ISO 50, 1/215s - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 camera samples

Galaxy Z Flip5 selfie samples: Main camera • Main camera • Inner selfie camera

We also recorded a bunch of videos from the bustling Seoul – here’s a couple.

source



