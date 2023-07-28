Home Latest News How to Convert OBJ Files to STL Files for 3D Printing

How to Convert OBJ Files to STL Files for 3D Printing

Jeffrey Morgan
OBJ (Wavefront OBJ) and STL (Stereolithography) are two popular 3D file formats used widely for storing 3D models for 3D printing purposes. OBJ files store information about the vertices, faces, and texture coordinates that make up a 3D object. It also stores the geometric data of the model, such as the position of each vertex, the faces that connect the vertices to form polygons, and texture mapping coordinates to apply textures to the surface. 

STL, on the other hand, represents the surface geometry of a 3D object as a collection of connected triangles, but it doesn’t store other details like color, thickness, and texture like OBJ. We will discuss some tools you can use to convert OBJ to STL files. But before that, let’s explore why you must convert OBJ to STL.

When Should You Convert OBJ Files to STL?

