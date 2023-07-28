Apple Cracking Down on 'Fingerprinting' With New App Store API Rules

Apple will soon start cracking down on apps that collect data on users’ devices in order to track them (aka “fingerprinting”), according to an article on its developer site. Engadget writes: Starting with the release of iOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10 and macOS Sonoma, developers will be required to explain why they’re using so-called required reason APIs. Apps failing to provide a valid reason will be rejected started in spring of 2024. “Some APIs… have the potential of being misused to access device signals to try to identify the device or user, also known as fingerprinting. Regardless of whether a user gives your app permission to track, fingerprinting is not allowed,” Apple wrote.

“To prevent the misuse of certain APIs that can be used to collect data about users’ devices through fingerprinting, you’ll need to declare the reasons for using these APIs in your app’s privacy manifest.” The new rules could increase the rate of app rejections, some developers told 9to5Mac. For instance, an API called UserDefaults falls into the “required reason” category, but since it stores user preferences, it’s used by a lot of apps.