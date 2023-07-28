Gaming crypto Battle Infinity gets listed on PancakeSwap – The Economic Times









Did you Know?

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

India is looking to set up its own international financing messaging system along the lines of SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications), the channel used worldwide to transfer funds and securities across borders.

John Graham, president and CEO of CPP Investments, spoke to Swaraj Dhanjal & Arijit Barman about the fund’s performance, the changing investment landscape, India’s potential and corporate governance in startups such as Byju’s where CPP is an investor.

Warburg Pincus is in advanced negotiations with Canadian investor Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to acquire Everise Holdings, a Delaware-registered outsourcing company, said three people aware of the development. The deal is expected to value Everise at $1.2-1.3 billion, they said.

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

NSE

BSE

POWERED BY

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model,ESTER Exi – CAI18ER3R32F0,White)

35%

OFF

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Prism Silver, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 120Hz sAMOLED Display | 50MP Triple No Shake Cam | 6000 mAh Battery | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Android 13 | Without Charger

19%

OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14″ (35.56cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.41Kg), 82H701DNIN

40%

OFF

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

8%

OFF

Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

15%

OFF

Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) 6.2L water purifier,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

40%

OFF

Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch-AX1343

35%

OFF

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Upto 60 Hours Playback, ASAP Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing and Bluetooth v5.0(Navy Blue)

70%

OFF

Allen Solly Men’s Regular Fit Shirt (ASSFQSPF462075_Light Blue 40)

50%

OFF

Why follow tips? Choose your winners rationally in 3 simple steps!

Trending Now

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Slideshow

Top Performing MF

Top Prime Articles

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Top Story Listing

Top Commodities

Top Videos

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Worry not. You’re just a step away.

Read this story for free.

Unlock your 30 days free access to ETPrime now.

Login to unlock

*No card details required.

To read full story, subscribe to ET Prime

₹34 per week

Billed annually at ₹2499 ₹1749

Super Saver Sale – Flat 30% Off

On ET Prime Membership

–

–

–

Subscribe Now

(Credit card mandatory)

You can cancel your subscription anytime

–

–

–

Subscribe Now

(Pay Using Netbanking/UPI/Debit Card)

₹399/month

Monthly PLAN

Billed Amount ₹399

No Trial Period

₹208/month

(Save 49%)

Yearly PLAN

Billed Amount ₹2,499

15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.

₹150/month

(Save 63%)

2-Year PLAN

Billed Amount ₹3,599

15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.

Quarterly

$13.99

7 Days Trial

Yearly

(Save 40.0%)

$33.99

15 Days Trial

Get ET Prime for just ₹2499 ₹1749/yr

Offer Exclusively For You

Get Flat 30% Off

ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP

Offer Exclusively For You

Get 1 Year Free

With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership

Offer Exclusively For You

Get 1 Year Free

With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership

Offer Exclusively For You

Get Flat 40% Off

Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year

Offer Exclusively For You

ET Prime at ₹ 49 for 1 month

Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year

Special Offer on ETPrime

Buy 1 Year Plan & Get 1 Year Free

Access the exclusive Economic Times stories, Editorial and Expert opinion

Offer Exclusively For You

Get Flat 30% Off

ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP

Offer Exclusively For You

Get 1 Year Free

With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership

Offer Exclusively For You

Get 1 Year Free

With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership

Offer Exclusively For You

Get Flat 40% Off

Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year

Offer Exclusively For You

ET Prime at ₹ 49 for 1 month

Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year

Special Offer on ETPrime

Buy 1 Year Plan & Get 1 Year Free

90 Days Prime access worth Rs999 unlocked for you

Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors

Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks

​Get 1 Year Complimentary Subscription of TOI+ worth Rs.799/-​

Stories you might be interested in

source







