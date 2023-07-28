Batter Up! ESPN To Exclusively Televise 2023 T-Mobile Home Run … – ESPN Press Room









ESPN will exclusively televise the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash. – home of the Seattle Mariners. Karl Ravech, who has served as the voice of the event since 2017, returns to call the action with analyst Eduardo Perez. Reporters Buster Olney and Alden Gonzalez will contribute updates and conduct interviews for the telecast. Kevin Connors will host the Baseball Tonight pre-Derby show on ESPN from 4-6 p.m. and then again from 7-8 p.m. with a combination of analysts, including Jessica Mendoza, Xavier Scruggs and National Baseball Hall of Fame writer Tim Kurkjian. The full ESPN MLB All-Star programming schedule is in the grid below.

The StatCast alternate presentation of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby also returns with an exclusive telecast on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. The telecast is in collaboration with MLB StatCast. Kevin Brown will provide commentary with analyst Jessica Mendoza and MLB.com Statcast analyst Mike Petriello. The team will also host a special StatCast edition of Baseball Tonight from 7-8 p.m. on ESPN2. The telecasts will include analytics-focused commentary driven by innovative on-screen graphics, data and information provided by StatCast. Additionally, the telecast will include real time Augmented Reality Exit Velocity, Launch Angle and home run probability. The home run coverage and the ball flight will be displayed as a 3D animation.

MLB Draft Presented By Nike

ESPN will nationally televise the 2023 MLB Draft Presented By Nike from Seattle’s Lumen Field on Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m. ET as part of its MLB All-Star coverage. In addition, the entire first night of the MLB Draft will be available for the first time on ESPN+. Karl Ravech will host the MLB Draft with analysts Eduardo Perez, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke and Xavier Scruggs as well as ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan and ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel. For McDaniel’s latest mock draft, visit ESPN.com. ESPN+ is offering additional MLB Draft content, including ESPN Senior Writer David Schoenfield’s look at the best draft classes ever for all 30 teams.

ESPN Radio, the national audio home of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game since 1998, will air both the “Midsummer Classic” on Tuesday, July 11, and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 10 from Seattle with coverage of both beginning at 7 p.m. Jon “Boog” Sciambi will call the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on June 11 with analyst Doug Glanville as well as Buster Olney and Tim Kurkjian providing reports. For the June 10 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, Sciambi will host ESPN Radio’s coverage from the field, while Roxy Bernstein will describe the action with analyst Doug Glanville.

Baseball Tonight will also air on Tuesday, July 11 at 4 p.m. for an ESPN pregame show prior to the MLB All-Star Game at 4 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. Karl Ravech will host the show with analysts Eduardo Perez, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian and reporter Jeff Passan.

ESPN will also air the Scotts MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show on Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m., the Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show on Sunday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m. and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Show on Wednesday, July 5, at 7 p.m.

The 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will also air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. All ESPN MLB events and shows are also available to stream on the ESPN App.

