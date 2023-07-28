Here’s how the Exynos W930 chip in Galaxy Watch 6 is upgraded

The Galaxy Watch 6 series brings the first update to Samsung’s smartwatch chip in a few years, and now the company is detailing what’s new on the Exynos W930.

Exynos W930 is a direct successor to the W920 that powered Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. That 5nm chip, when it debuted, was by far the most powerful and efficient chip in any Wear OS device, and every bit of that was felt in using Samsung’s wearables in 2021 and 2022.

On a new page on its website, Samsung explains what makes up the new Exynos W930.

The new chip is still built on a 5nm process, but does have some upgrades. The dual-core chip is still based on Cortex-A55 cores, but is now clocked at 1.4GHz versus the W920’s 1.18GHz. That’s the only major spec change.

The GPU is unchanged, still being a Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, and you’ll get the same display support at qHD (960×540), the same modem speeds, the same storage, and the same GNSS equipment(GPS, GLONASS, etc).

Beyond that, though, Samsung notes that the W930 uses “the latest packaging technologies” to create a smaller PCB (printed circuit board) which probably helped Samsung to fit bigger batteries in this latest generation despite making every model slimmer. It’s also said that the new chip requires less power to run Bluetooth, which should further improve battery life.

