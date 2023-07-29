Netflix's 'Wednesday' Dances to No. 1 Debut on Most In-Demand … – TheWrap









Meanwhile, Disney+’s “Andor” continues to hold the second-place spot after its season finale

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

“Wednesday” has delivered for Netflix this week. In the show’s first full week of demand since premiering on Nov. 23, it had 41.7 times the average series demand, making it the most in-demand new series released recently — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Netflix has been happily trumpeting the success of this show. It set a record for the most hours watched on the platform in its debut week (341.2 million hours) beating the previous record held by “Stranger Things” Season 4 (335 million hours). The platform isn’t the only one benefitting from the success of the show. This looks to be a breakout moment for titular star Jenna Ortega. She was the most in-demand actor worldwide in the past week with 61 times the average talent demand globally.

Despite having wrapped up its first season on Nov. 23, demand for “Andor” held up relatively well last week, only down 5% from the week prior when it reached its peak demand after its finale episode. Disney’s post-finale strategy for this show could be helping to keep the show relevant and drive Disney+ signups. The first two episodes of the series were made available on the Disney-owned linear channels FX, Freeform and ABC, as well as Hulu.

Demand for “The Peripheral” rose 7% last week following its finale on Dec. 2. Amazon may have been hoping to replicate the success of HBO’s “Westworld” by enlisting that show’s creators to make another cerebral sci-fi series for the platform, but so far demand for the premiere season of “The Peripheral” hasn’t reached the same levels of demand for the first season of “Westworld.”

“Tulsa King” from Paramount+ continues to attract a greater amount of audience attention three weeks into its first season. Demand for the Paramount+ original was up by 4% to 25.9 times the average series demand last week. Disney+’s “The Santa Clauses” is holding steady in the first week of post-Thanksgiving data as the Christmas season gets into full swing. The value this show is creating for the platform is bigger than the series itself. It’s increasing demand for the three movies in the original franchise (all available to stream on Disney+) compared to the same time last year.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

