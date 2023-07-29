Alleged Sony Xperia 1 V specs and launch info surface in the wild … – Notebookcheck.net

While multiple leaks have surfaced about Sony’s next-gen flagship phone, the Xperia 1 V, most have leaned towards speculation so far. The latest of the lot isn’t particularly different, either, with an anonymous source on a GSMArena comment section seemingly offering insight into Sony’s hardware and launch plans for the flagship phone.
Supposedly, the Xperia 1 V will sport a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 Hz to 120 Hz. This display is said to be an E6 AMOLED panel. Under the hood is tipped to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, aided by 12 GB of LPPDR5X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage in Europe and the US, and 16 GB of RAM plus 512 GB of storage in Pacific Asia.
Camera-wise is where the leak claims the Xperia 1 V will see its biggest change, as it’s tipped to see a huge upgrade—going from a 1/1.7-inch 12 MP sensor to a 1/1.28-inch 12 MP shooter. That would make for a significant improvement in pixel size and performance. There’s a problem with that, though: as far as we can tell, no such CMOS sensor currently exists. All known sensors of that size are of higher resolutions and use pixel-binning technology.
Similarly, the ultra-wide and telephoto shooters are tipped to be upgraded as well. The ultra-wide camera is supposedly set to get a bigger sensor—slightly bigger than the Xperia 1 IV‘s main camera in fact—and a marginally wider lens. The zoom camera allegedly gets a bigger sensor too, while reducing the variable optical zoom range from 85mm – 125 mm, down to 70mm – 105mm.
Other tipped specs include a 5000 mAh battery, a 3.5mm jack, a Micro SD slot, USB 4.0, IP68 certification, and what appears to be the same 12 MP selfie camera on last year’s model. Going by this, the Xperia 1 V will be announced on February 28 and then go on sale by mid-March in Japan. Now we wait.
GSMArena Comment Section via Sumaho Digest
