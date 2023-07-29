Home Latest News We pick our favorite Apple TV Plus show of all time so...

We pick our favorite Apple TV Plus show of all time so far

By
Abhinav Mishra
-




Since its debut in November 2019, Apple TV Plus has become one of the streaming services to beat – bringing original content of movies, TV shows, and more to your devices.

It’s a far cry from the early days, such as Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps, a bizarre ‘Shark Tank’ type show that was unbearable to watch. Nowadays, short films such as The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse have won an Academy Award, further proving the service as a legitimate one.


source



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR