X (Twitter)’s dark mode will soon be permanent

These days, it’s not uncommon to find websites and apps offering a “dark mode”. This is done to reduce the brightness and contrast in apps that might have predominantly lighter and brighter colors, making it easier to see in the dark and also less glaring to look at.

Dark mode is generally offered as an option, meaning that users have the choice of turning it on or off, or letting the system dictate the mode based on the time of day, but that option will soon be removed for X (Twitter) users.

This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023

This is according to a tweet by X’s owner, Elon Musk, who stated that the platform will soon only have dark mode, meaning that regardless of how users feel, it will always be in dark mode and there won’t be an option to turn it off. Obviously some users have voiced their displeasure in the comments, but some think it might be a good idea.

Some of the arguments made for a permanent dark mode is that it emits less blue light (we’re not sure about this), and that it can also be a battery saver. The latter might hold some truth because LED displays use individual LEDs to display images on a screen, so in dark mode where the color black is shown more throughout the UI, those LEDs are essentially turned off.

Less LEDs operating means less battery is being used. Given that the majority of smartphones these days are using LEDs, with some laptops also using the tech, it might not be such a bad idea, but what do you think?