Apple tightens App Store review process, requiring developers to explain API usage

Apple has always been known for its strict App Store policies, which have sometimes caused mixed reactions among developers. In the latest development, the Cupertino company has announced that developers will need to justify their use of certain Apple APIs before their apps can be listed on the App Store. This is an effort to limit apps from tracking user data.

Apple is against unecessary user data tracking

Apple is adding a new category of APIs called “required reason APIs”. These APIs have the potential to be misused to track users, so Apple is requiring developers to explain why they are using them in their app’s privacy manifest file. If you use a required reason API in your app, you will need to update your privacy manifest file by Fall 2023 or your app will be rejected from the App Store.

“To prevent the misuse of certain APIs that can be used to collect data about users’ devices through fingerprinting, you’ll need to declare the reasons for using these APIs in your app’s privacy manifest. This will help ensure that apps only use these APIs for their intended purpose,” Apple explains.

The new changes will start to take place this fall, with the release of iOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma. Developers will be notified about submitting apps using a Required Reason API without describing the reasons for using it. In fall 2024, Apple will start rejecting apps that do not provide a proper explanation.

The new requirements are designed to help protect user privacy. By requiring developers to explain why they need access to sensitive data, Apple can help ensure that apps are only using this data when it is truly necessary. However, this will also increase the number of app rejections.

