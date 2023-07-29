Best Prime Day Apple Deals: Save up to 40% on iPads, AirPods, Watches, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is currently underway, and there are some great deals available on a number of products, from smartphones to tablets and wearables . Apple has also joined the Prime Day event, offering savings of up to 40% on select Apple devices. In this article, we will take a look at the best Apple Prime Day deals, focusing on iPads, various models of the Apple Watch, wireless earbuds, and more.

Apple’s 35W dual-port USB-C charger comes in handy when you have to charge two devices at the same time. It also features support for Apple’s world travel adapter kit.

The 20W USB-C Adapter from Apple is the default accessory to get for iPhone. It features a simple build while offering reliability and performance that not every option on the market can match.

The Powerbeats Pro might not be the newest hardware in 2023, but they’re still one of the best options if you’re looking to enjoy the true wireless form factor without any compromise on fit. Its integration with Apple hardware is a boon, but it even works for Android devices without trouble!

The Beats Studio Buds are fully compatible with Android smartphones, and have a great overall sounding experience and a small form factor. It can be charged via a USB-C cable, and it supports native Android and iOS features.

AirPods 3 support Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and has force sensors that let you easily control the earbuds. The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and can last up to 6 hours on single charge.

Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy.

The affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) looks the same as its predecessor; it features improved fitness tracking and is powered by the latest and most powerful Apple S8 chip. It’s available in three colors and supports the same bands as the last generation.

The new 10th Generation iPad features a completely new design, a bigger 10.9-inch display, a faster 14 Bionic chipset, USB-C connectivity, 5G, and much more. It is one of the best feature-rich iPads out there.

The iPad mini (6th generation) combines the best iPad features into a compact package that’s easy to handle and extremely lightweight. It supports the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and ships with the A15 Bionic processor.

The iPad 9th Gen. features refreshed internals and an improved front-facing camera, making it the perfect tablet for kids or seniors in your family who just need a device to keep in touch or get school work done with just enough power for gaming.

And there you have it! These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple devices available at the moment. We will continue to update this list as more deals emerge, and who knows, we might even see some deals on Macs soon. If, however, you’re finding it difficult to make a decision, we have a few recommendations that might help.

For those considering a new smartwatch for their iPhone, we suggest the Apple Watch Series 8. It’s the latest and greatest from Apple, boasting new features like temperature monitoring and car crash detection. On the other hand, for those seeking an affordable smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a fantastic choice. It offers many of the best features at a surprisingly low price.

If you’re a student or a digital creator and want to explore the iPad, the 9th Gen iPad is currently available for just $250. If you want a more modern design and a faster chipset with 5G support, the iPad 10 is the way to go. However, if you seek a small portable device that you can carry anywhere (even in your pockets), iPad mini is available for its lowest price ever right now.

Don’t forget about accessories for your new devices. Apple’s official dual USB-C port charger is currently 25% off. And if you’re in the market for a pair of affordable earphones that deliver the same features as AirPods, consider the Beats Studio Buds. Not to mention that these earbuds are also fully compatible with Android smartphones.