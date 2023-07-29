OPPO Reno10 Pro League of Legends Edition up for sale in China for 3899 yuan ($545)

OPPO officially launched the Reno10 Pro League of Legends Limited Edition starting this month, now available for purchase at 3899 yuan ($545) in China. The special edition smartphone offers 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB storage capacity.

The highlight of this gift box is its League of Legends theme, featuring the Starry version color scheme inspired by the beloved in-game character, Seraphine. With a dreamy and appealing design, it is expected to be particularly popular among young female users.

OPPO Reno10 Pro League of Legends specifications and box contents

Staying true to its commitment to excellence, OPPO has meticulously customized both the packaging and accessories. The gift box comes in a unique pink pentagon star packaging and includes a Starlight Handheld Mirror, DIY Phone Case Set, and a Lovely Pink Phone Lanyard.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro Starry version also boasts a starry ambient light that syncs with the music, allowing users to personalize dynamic effects during music playback. The ambient light also flashes when there’s an incoming call or message, making it more convenient for users to stay updated on notifications. Users have access to 8 monochrome and multiple theme mixed-color effects across 41 native apps, all thoughtfully redesigned by the official team.

Spec-wise, the core specifications of the OPPO Reno10 Pro remain consistent with other versions. The device offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved OLED display, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel front camera, and the phone is equipped with a 4600mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging, ensuring a seamless and efficient user experience.

In terms of imaging, the OPPO Reno10 Pro Starry version boasts a 50MP rear camera with IMX890 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and OIS (optical image stabilization). It also features an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 32MP IMX709 2X telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture, accompanied by LED flash and MariSilicon X NPU for enhanced performance.

The OPPO Reno10 Pro League of Legends custom gift box is available in limited quantities, with only 600 units up for grabs. Fans of League of Legends and tech enthusiasts looking for a unique smartphone experience can now get their hands on this special edition device.

