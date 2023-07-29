Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Remains Above $30,000 Mark As eCash Becomes Top Gainer – ABP Live









By: ABP News Bureau | 01 Jul 2023 10:29 AM (IST)

Bitcoin price stood at $30,344.76 on Saturday morning. ( Image Source : Getty )

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins — managed to rise above the $30,000 and $19,000 marks, respectively, on early Saturday morning. However, in terms of percentage-wise performance, Bitcoin saw a loss of 1.33 percent. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC)— landed in the positive as overall prices saw minor gains across the board. eCash (XEC) emerged to be the biggest gainer, seeing a 24-hour jump of over 49.34 percent. Gala (GALA), on the other hand, turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $1.19 trillion, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.09 percent.

Bitcoin price stood at $30,344.76 seeing a 24-hour loss of 1.33 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 26 lakhs.

ETH price stood at $1,911.33, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.46 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.64 lakhs.

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 6.38 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.06928. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.8827.

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 10.73 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $105.24. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,011.81.

XRP price stood at $0.4676, seeing a 24-hour loss of 2.48 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 40.4487.

Solana price stood at $18.05, marking a 24-hour loss of 3.98 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,550.00.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

eCash (XEC)

Price: $0.00004214

24-hour gain: 49.34 percent

Bitcoin SV (BSV)

Price: $52.42

24-hour gain: 24.44 percent

Maker (MKR)

Price: $807.69

24-hour gain: 12.79 percent

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $105.17

24-hour gain: 10.66 percent

WOO Network (WOO)

Price: $0.2372

24-hour gain: 10.09 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Gala (GALA)

Price: $0.02398

24-hour loss: 5.93 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.1991

24-hour loss: 5.27 percent

Stacks (STX)

Price: $0.6724

24-hour loss: 4.78 percent

ApeCoin (APE)

Price: $2.19

24-hour loss: 4.49 percent

Solana (SOL)

Price: $18.03

24-hour loss: 3.81 percent

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Dogecoin Show Gains As Bone ShibaSwap Becomes Top Gainer

OPINION: Sam Altman’s Worldcoin Makes Audacious Promises. Will It Be Able To Deliver?

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Continues To Trade Sideways, XDC Becomes Biggest Gainer

Canada Regulator Proposes Fresh Directives For Crypto Assets

How Regulatory Landscape Is Evolving The Crypto Sector Across The Globe In 2023

People Living In ‘Appalling Condition,’ Oppn MPs Visit Manipur Relief Camps. Tribals Demand Prez Rule: Top Points

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Hospitalised In Kolkata With Type Il Respiratory Failure

16 Die In Rain-Related Incidents In Telangana, Relief Ops Resume After Rain Subsides

‘Poor Choice Of Symbolism’: Israeli Embassy Says Disturbed By Trivialisation Of Holocaust In ‘Bawaal’

Manipur Crisis: Congress MP Calls For Visit By All-Party Delegation Led By PM Narendra Modi

This website uses cookies or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy

source







