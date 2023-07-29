The Surface Laptop 2 has reached end of service, and won't get any … – XDA Developers









If you own a Surface Laptop 2, you’ll no longer get driver and firmware updates from Microsoft for your device.

If you own a Surface Laptop 2, then you might want to be aware that your device has just hit the end-of-service date set by Microsoft. What this means is that starting today, December 27, 2022, you'll no longer get firmware updates or new drivers from Microsoft for your device. The Windows operating system itself, though, is not impacted, and you'll still get Windows 10 or Windows 11 updates on your Surface Laptop 2 for as long as those operating systems are supported.

Microsoft first released the Surface Laptop 2 back in October 2018, and it sported 8th-generation Intel CPUs and a new black color option. It's been about four years since then, which is the timeframe for how long Microsoft supports Surface devices. The device was eventually succeeded by the Surface Laptop 3, which introduced a 15-inch size for the first time on a Surface product. The Surface Laptop 3 is next in line for the end of support, scheduled to hit that milestone later next year on October 22, 2023.

So, what should you do if you're worried about this? Well, you can keep using your Surface Laptop 2 without issue as Windows will still run fine on your device. But, to be safe, an upgrade to a newer Surface is better, as you'll still be getting those critical drivers and firmware security updates. There are a lot of great Surface PCs, like the new Surface Laptop Studio, or the freshly released Surface Laptop 5.

Both of these new Surface Laptop devices sport a much faster CPU, and in the case of the Surface Laptop Studio, there's also an option for a model with a dedicated GPU for video editing and gaming. If you're on a budget, though, you can also check out the Surface Laptop Go 2, which sports a newer CPU than the Surface Laptop 2, but a similar design, minus features like support for the Surface Pen or a backlit keyboard.

