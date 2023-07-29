New Samsung Galaxy S22 FE launch date leak hints at a late release – Notebookcheck.net

From all available information, Samsung still plans to launch the Galaxy S22 FE. While the S23 FE does look to be dead in the water, the Fan Edition model for the Galaxy S22 series is still on the way, but may not debut as soon as initially thought.
Prior rumors claimed Samsung was set to launch the Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy Buds2 Live shortly. The same source has now backtracked, claiming that the Galaxy S22 FE isn’t being prepped for an imminent release. Supposedly, the Galaxy S22 FE is unlikely to launch in Q1, which would imply a rather late launch. For some perspective, the Galaxy S20 FE debuted about eight months after the Galaxy S20 series; the S21 FE launched eleven months after the S21 series. The S22 FE may debut over a year after its parent lineup.
Reportedly, the S22 FE will, for sure, not launch at Samsung’s next Unpacked event. That event is scheduled for February 1, with the company slated to present the Galaxy S23 series on that date. Instead, the Galaxy S22 FE could debut at a different Unpacked or, more likely, get a quiet launch—like the S21 FE did last year. Considering how much of a rollercoaster the rumor mill for Samsung’s Fan Edition phones is, one would do well to take all of this with a pinch of salt, however.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro on Amazon.
OreXda
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Home Latest News New Samsung Galaxy S22 FE launch date leak hints at a late...