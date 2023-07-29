Key Takeaways Facebook doesn’t notify users when you screenshot their posts, photos, videos, Stories, or Reels, just like on Instagram. Screen recording is also undetected.

Content creators won’t receive notifications when someone screenshots their content. To protect against unauthorized copying, consider adding watermarks.

However, remember that Facebook’s Messenger app does notify users if a screenshot is taken of a disappearing message, as this goes against the intended use of the feature for privacy reasons.







Have you wondered if Facebook notifies the other person when you screenshot their content? Or, are you a content creator wanting to know if you’d get an alert when someone takes a screenshot of your content? The answer is pretty straightforward but with one notable exception.





Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Post, Photo, Video, Story, or Reel?

No, Facebook doesn’t notify the user when you screenshot their posts, photos, videos, Stories, or Reels. Just like on Instagram, you can take a screenshot of any of these items without alerting the creator. The same is true for screen recording.

If you’re a content creator, you won’t get any notifications when someone screenshots your content. If you’re worried about users copying your content without permission, consider adding a watermark to your images and videos.

Facebook Does Send a Notification for Screenshotting Disappearing Messages

While Facebook doesn’t alert the user when you screenshot their posts, photos, videos, Stories, and Reels, the Messenger app does alert the user if you take a screenshot of a disappearing message.

A disappearing message, as the name suggests, is a message that automatically gets deleted after a predefined time. This is a feature in Facebook’s Messenger app that you can enable for any of your chats. During these chats, if either party screenshots the messages, you both get a notification.

The reason Facebook does that is because disappearing messages are meant to be gone after the specified time has elapsed, for privacy purposes. By taking a screenshot, you or the other party are trying to preserve the message, which is against the intended use of the disappearing messages feature and triggers the alert

And that’s all there is to know about Facebook’s screenshot notifications. Enjoy your time on this social media platform!