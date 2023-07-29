What To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ And More – Forbes









What to stream this weekend.

The weekend is almost here and with it a brand new month and a whole bunch of new shows and movies to watch. Oh, and some fireworks soon enough, with July 4th just around the corner.

Before the barbeques and fireworks shows, however, we have a few days to kill. After you’re done hiking through the mountains, fishing on the lakes, mountain-biking, playing tennis and whatever other outside fun you like to have in this lovely time of year, you’ll need to either curl up with a good book or a good show.

Well, I don’t write weekend reading guides (though perhaps I should!) but I do publish this handy streaming guide each weekend. And this weekend we have one of the most hotly-anticipated Netflix shows of the year to binge.

Let’s dive right in!

I’m a few episodes into the newest season of The Witcher and I have to say it’s quite good so far. The Season 3 premiere is genuinely one of the best episodes this show has offered up period, with awesome combat scenes, some great humor and a nice little bonus: Yennefer is back to her old self. After her character was very nearly ruined entirely in Season 2, she’s back and better than ever. I’ll be reviewing as I watch and posting those reviews here on this blog. I’m very excited about the show returning to form (so far at least) but it’s bittersweet, knowing that Henry Cavill will not return for Season 4.

This looks like a pretty fun animated film based on the popular comic. It was originally over at Fox but was delayed and delayed again after the Disney acquisition until it was eventually cancelled and its studio, Blue Sky Studios, shuttered. Employees claimed that Disney was nervous about the LGBTQ themes and a same-sex kiss scene. In April of 2022 Netflix and Annapuma Pictures, along with DNEG Animation, picked the film—which was apparently 75% complete—back up. And now here it is, at long last.

I like martial arts stuff quite a bit but have still never gotten around to watching Warrior on HBO / Max. It’s pretty popular, gets great reviews and takes place in the late 19th century, making it a combination crime / period / martial arts series, which ticks off a lot of boxes (sort of like Kingdom, though that’s zombies and a different time period). In any case, Season 3 returns this weekend.

Not a new movie, but I’m fresh off seeing Asteroid City in theaters which I loved (though I know a lot of people didn’t). I’m not even a huge Wes Anderson fanboy or anything but I just found his latest film so charming and funny and sad. I really loved it. And The Grand Budapest Hotel is one of the director’s best. It drops on Hulu this weekend if you need another dose of Mr. Anderson’s odd storytelling and aesthetic.

Another show that I still haven’t gotten around to watching, despite very much enjoying spy thrillers and other Tom Clancy stuff, and despite being a big fan of John Krasinski. There’s too much to watch. I can’t keep up! The fourth and final season of Jack Ryan lands on Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

I wasn’t a huge fan of this show’s series premiere, but last week’s episode was actually quite good, or at least Negan was quite good and honestly had one of his very best scenes ever, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan really knocking it out of the park as he resurrected the more frightening version of his character. As a long-suffering Walking Dead fan, I’m hopeful the show will continue to be more like episode 2 than episode 1.

Many of the shows I’ve been covering this year are over, from Succession to Barry to Yellowjackets. The most recent to wrap up was Season 2 of From, with its explosive season finale. That show has, thankfully, been renewed for a third season. Maybe we’ll finally get some answers!

What are you watching this weekend? And what shows should I be watching? Any recommendations? Let me know on Twitter or Facebook.

I’ve yet to fully catch up on so many, from Silo on Apple TV to Fubar on Netflix to Mrs. Davis on Peacock. And I’m still only partway through The Great’s third season on Hulu. So many shows and video games and movies and so little time!

