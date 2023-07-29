Acer Swift X 14 (2023) vs Swift 14 (2023): Do you need the extra power?

Acer Swift X 14 (2023) The Acer Swift X 14 (2023) is a powerful laptop with 13th-generation Intel Core processors and discrete Nvidia graphics. It’s a fantastic choice for creators who need power and color accuracy, especially if you opt for the OLED display. Pros More powerful processors and discrete graphics 2.8K OLED display option Decently portable Cons Noticeably heavier than the Swift 14 Design is more boring

Acer Swift 14 The Acer Swift 14 is a thin and light laptop that packs powerful H-series processors and a sharp Quad HD+ display. It also has one of the better webcams on a laptop with a 1440p sensor. It also looks fantastic with its dual-tone look. Pros Stunning dual-tone design Thinner and lighter, meaning it’s easier to carry Powerful 13th-generation Intel processors Cons Battery life isn’t great No OLED display option Not great for content creators



Acer may not be the most popular brand in the world, but the company has been making great laptops for all kinds of audiences over the past few years, with the Swift line being a highlight. The series has been almost completely refreshed for 2023, including the new Swift X 14, the company’s lightest creator-focused laptop available. But while this laptop has a lot to offer, it does beg the question of how it compares to the standard Acer Swift 14, the successor to the Swift 5 of years past. If you’re struggling to choose between the Acer Swift X 14 and the Swift 14, we’re here to compare them and help you make that decision.









Acer Swift X 14 (2023) vs Swift 14 (2023): Price, availability, and specs

Both the Acer Swift X 14 and the regular Swift 14 were introduced at CES 2023 in January, and they launched a few months later. While the Swift X 14 has pretty much kept the same name (just adding the display size to the branding), the Acer Swift 14 is a successor to the Swift 5. Right now, you can find both on Acer’s website and other third-party retailers, though not every configuration is available everywhere.

Despite having more powerful specs in most ways, the Acer Swift X 14 has a lower starting price, going for around $1,055 for the base model, while the Acer Swift 14 starts at roughly $1,400 outside of sales. The top-tier configurations of the Swift X 14 do get more expensive, though, as they have more powerful specs and a better display.

Acer Swift X 14 (2023) Acer Swift 14 Color Steel Gray Mist green / Steam Blue Storage Up to 1TB SSD Up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD CPU Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H Memory Up to 16GB RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Home Battery 76Wh 54Whr Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A, HDMI, 3.5mm combo audio jack, microSD card reader 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C), 2 x USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack Camera 1080p Full HD webcam with AI noise reduction 1440p with temporal noise reduction Display (Size, Resolution) 14.5-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 14 inches, IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WUXGA (2560×1600), touch/ 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, WQXGA (2560 x 1600), touch Weight 3.31 pounds (1.5kg) 2.65 pounds GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (50W) Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Dimension 12.7x9x0.7 inches (322.58×228.6×17.78mm) 12.22×8.4 x0.59 inches (310.39×213.36×14.99mm) Network Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675i, Bluetooth 5.1 Speakers Stereo speakers Dual speakers with DTS Audio Dual microphones with Acer PurifiedVoice Price Starting at $1,100 $1,400 Adaptor and Battery 100W USB Type-C power adapter 100W USB-C power adapter

Acer Swift X 14 vs Swift 14: Performance

We’re starting by comparing the performance. The Acer Swift X 14 and the standard Swift 14 actually have the same Intel processors. Both of them come with 13th-generation Intel Core H-series CPUs, up to a Core i7-13700H. That does mean both of them should have similar performance, barring any thermal constraints. You will notice a difference if you choose the Core i5 model compared to the Core i7 model, but that’s to be expected. Here’s how those two processors compare on average in Geekbench 6. We’ve also included our own testing of the Swift 14 based on our review.

Intel Core i5-13500H (average) Intel Core i7-13700H (average) Intel Core i7-13700H (as reviewed) Geekbench 6 (single/multi-core) 2,126 / 9,778 2,279 / 11,393 2,381 / 11,207

The real difference will be in GPU performance since the Acer Swift X 14 is the only one of the two that includes discrete graphics. You can choose between the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 4050, and either option will handily beat the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics in the Swift 14. If you need power for tasks like video editing or even some light gaming, there’s no doubt the Acer Swift X 14 is the one for you.

Even if you’re using them for general day-to-day tasks, you might be better off with the Swift X 14 instead.

Having a discrete GPU does mean you’ll probably see worse battery life from the Swift X 14, especially during those demanding workloads, but there’s a caveat here. The Acer Swift 14, despite being a thin and light laptop, is still packing a power-hungry 45W processor, and it has a much smaller battery to boot (54Whr vs 75Whr on the Swift X 14). What that means is that battery life is actually not that great on the Swift 14, and even if you’re using them for general day-to-day tasks, you might be better off with the X 14 instead.

As far as RAM and storage go, both models only seem to be available with 16GB of RAM right now, though Acer mentioned other configurations would be available. Both also come with up to a 1TB SSD, so things are fairly even there.

Acer Swift X 14 vs Swift 14: Display

Turning to the display, the Acer Swift X 14 once again takes the win here. It has a slightly larger screen, at 14.5 inches compared to 14 inches on the regular Swift 14, and the base model has pretty similar specs for both laptops. That includes a 16:10 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ (2560×1600) resolution, but the Swift X 14 does have a 120Hz refresh rate, making animations and motion appear much smoother than on the 60Hz display used on the standard Swift 14.

However, the Acer Swift X 14 is the only one of the two that gives you the option for a stunning 2.8K (2880×1800) OLED panel, and that gives it a major advantage. OLED panels are more vivid and offer deeper contrast levels, making for a fantastic viewing experience, whether that’s in regular use, watching movies, or while working on photo or video editing.

One benefit the Acer Swift 14 does have is the webcam, which packs a sharper 1440p sensor with temporal noise reduction. That’s actually one of the better webcams you can get on any laptop. Most of the industry has standardized around 1080p, which is what the Swift X 14 also uses. Both should have solid quality, though. Unfortunately, both also lack Windows Hello facial recognition, but a fingerprint sensor is available for biometric authentication.

Acer Swift X 14 vs Swift 14: Design

The Swift 14 X has won so far, but the biggest advantage for the regular Swift 14 is undoubtedly the design. As Acer’s flagship thin-and-light laptop, the Swift 14 comes in at just 2.65 pounds, and it’s under 15mm thin, making it a very portable machine, especially considering it still uses a lot of aluminum throughout the chassis. Not having a discrete GPU definitely helps achieve that lightweight package, which is a common benefit with ultrabooks.

It looks stunning, too. Like its predecessor, the Acer Swift 14 uses a dual-tone design in a Mist Green colorway, mixing dark green surfaces with gold-colored accents, which really help it stand out from the crowd.

Not having a discrete GPU definitely helps achieve that lightweight package, which is a common benefit with ultrabooks.

Meanwhile, the Acer Swift X 14 looks far more boring in its subdued Steel Gray colorway. You might like that if you’re using it for work, but it’s not exciting in the slightest. The Swift X 14 is a little heavier because of that discrete GPU, coming in at 3.31 pounds and measuring 17.78mm in thickness. While it is noticeably heavier than the Swift 14, that’s not actually terrible for a laptop with a discrete GPU, and it’s still decently portable.

Rounding things out with ports, the two laptops are fairly similar, and thankfully Acer hasn’t skimped out on either one. Both laptops include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a headphone jack. The Swift X 14 does have an extra benefit with the microSD card slot, making it easier to move over photos from a camera. Both the Swift X 14 and Swift 14 also support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, so things are even on that front.

Final thoughts: The Acer Swift X 14 makes more sense

Generally speaking, with comparisons like this, we tend to give the win to the ultrabook because it’s the device that makes more sense to most people. Not everyone needs the power of the Acer Swift X 14. However, in this case, that doesn’t really apply because the Acer Swift 14 already doesn’t make a lot of sense as an ultrabook. Because Acer put an H-series processor in this laptop, it already has pretty bad battery life. If you want an ultrabook, there are probably better options for you.

If you’re comparing these two laptops, you’re probably looking for something that can handle more demanding workloads, and if that’s the case, the Acer Swift X 14 is the one for you. With the added power of the discrete Nvidia graphics, it’s far more suited for things like video and photo editing, and on top of that, you have the option for a stunning OLED display that makes it ideal for that kind of workload. Plus, it has a larger battery that just makes sense for this kind of device, and it’s not significantly more expensive.

Acer Swift X 14 (2023) Editor’s Choice Thanks to the additional power of the Nvidia GeForce GPUs and the optional OLED display, the Acer Swift X 14 is the clear choice if you’re a content creator wanting to edit photos and videos on a machine that’s still relatively portable.

The Acer Swift 14, on the other hand, is still a great laptop, though it is a bit misguided. It looks absolutely stunning, and it’s very thin and light, so it’s pretty good if that’s what you want. But at that point, you might want to look at the best lightweight laptops, which generally have processors more suited for those thin and light designs. But if you must have this one, you can buy it below.