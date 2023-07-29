The fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale for $350 at Walmart – The Verge

By Alice Newcome-Beill
While the 2020 iPad Air originally sold for as much as $599 at launch, you can currently get the fourth-generation featherweight tablet for as little as $349 at Walmart. The 64GB Wi-Fi configuration of the 2020 iPad Air is currently available for $349 (originally $599) in all colorways at Walmart, while the 256GB model is discounted to $499 from its original $749.99 price.
With the anticipation for new iPad models reaching a fever pitch, retailers are offering deep discounts on the last-gen model, granting a prime opportunity to pick one up for well under retail. The older iPad Air may lack the speed of Apple’s M1 processor, but its A14 Bionic CPU still delivers plenty of power for the vast majority of apps. The Air is also compatible with various iPad Air accessories, like Apple’s Magic Keyboard, and it features a 10.9-inch Retina display with 2360 x 1640 resolution. It supports a wide color gamut as well, not to mention a USB-C port for charging. Read our review.
This deal is a less expensive, and frankly better, option than investing in the latest model of the standard iPad. The fourth-gen Air features the same processor, has a better display, and includes more extensive compatibility with Apple accessories.
The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button at the top of the device.
