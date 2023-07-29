Google kills 2 of its Pixel smartphones! Know if it impacts you – HT Tech









Google has recently confirmed that it has killed off 2 of its best-selling smartphones with its latest update. Google has decided to kill off two of its best-selling smartphones – Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. First launched in 2013, Google’s Pixel smartphones have developed a reputation for having some of the best camera systems in the smartphone industry. Moreover, Pixel phones provide a stock android experience, something which other companies could learn from. However, the Pixel series hasn’t been without its issues. 2021’s Pixel 6 was plagued by software bugs as reported by many users. However, Google bounced back with the Pixel 7 series which has received rave reviews from users.

In a confirmation given to 9to5Google, Google has confirmed that Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have received their last OTA updates, meaning anyone owning these smartphones will not receive any further Android or security updates from Google. Although Google announced that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL reached end-of-life back in October 2022 when Google pushed out its last guaranteed OTA update, the company was expected to release one last security patch. And that has been done.

The software update is termed TP1A.221005.002.B2 and it has been rolled out, meaning users can download this last update on their Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL devices. If you haven’t received the update, don’t panic as it takes time for the update to be rolled out to all the devices.

Google regularly pushed out updates bringing new features to the public as well as improving its security restrictions and patch vulnerabilities. These updates are crucial as they plug the holes, fix vulnerabilities as well as add additional layers of security to protect the phone from hackers and cybercriminals. So, if you’re a Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL user, the only way to stay safe is to upgrade to a newer smartphone.

