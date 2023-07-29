Amazon Kindle app crashing on iOS devices after v6.64 update for … – PiunikaWeb









Amazon Kindle app is a digital library marketed by Amazon where users can browse, buy, download, and read e-books, newspapers, magazines, and other digital media via their devices.

This is a very handy app as users can access books from anywhere in the world and is available on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC.





However, according to multiple reports, Amazon Kindle users are facing an issue where the app keeps crashing on iOS devices (1,2,3,4,5).

When users open the Kindle app, it initially loads normally but after a few seconds, it crashes on their iOS devices. This keeps happening even after multiple tries.

This issue reportedly started after the recent v6.64 update and has been an extremely annoying one as users are unable to read their books.

Also, this issue is not limited to any particular book and has been affecting the entire user libraries on their iOS devices.

App no longer works

I have a newer tablet that has been working fine. Tonight the app stated it is no longer supported on my device. What gives? Was there another upgrade that made my new tablet obsolete?

Source

Kindle App Crashing Repeatedly

I downloaded my Chem textbook with Amazon but since I did so have been unable to use it. Every time I open the app and use the book, it eventually crashes. I have tried countless times to reinstall/ restart my computer and even cleared the caches for all the Kindle files. I can’t seem to find a solution to this problem. Any insight would be massively appreciated.

Source

This isn’t a new issue, as it popped up earlier too, and was fixed with the v6.63 update. But it seems like users of the app are suffering from the same problem again after the new update.

Hello Forum-Community! Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Our technical team has confirmed the issue is fixed in the latest version of Kindle App (v6.63). Please update the app and let us know if you need any further help.

Thank you for your patience while we worked on fixing this!

Source

We hope a fix for the Amazon Kindle app crashing issue is released soon so that users can go back to enjoy reading books on their iOS devices.



While the developers are yet to comment on the issue, we came across a workaround that might help users control their devices. As it turns out, try uninstalling and reinstalling the iOS app:

That being said, stay tuned to PiunikaWeb to know if and when there are any further developments regarding the issue.

