Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra spec sheet leaks online – Notebookcheck.net

Multiple reports have speculated the Galaxy S23 Ultra will only bring marginal changes over the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has been talked about in-depth by Ice Universe. Its highlight, however, will be the new 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor revealed recently. Twitter leaker Bilibilikun, who leaked the entire Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ spec sheet, has now also done the same for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The flagship smartphone will feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ (3,088 x 1,440) AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Unlike its more affordable siblings, its refresh rate can range between 1 Hz and 120 Hz. One should treat the claim with scepticism, as Samsung made similar claims about the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus’ display only to retract it later. A previous leak speculated the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s peak brightness could hit 2,000 nits, but it was subsequently debunked by another report which adjusted that figure to 1,750 nits- the same as its predecessor.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer quite a few memory/storage options, ranging between 8/12 GB of RAM and 256/512/1,024 GB of storage. All variants will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45 W wired and 10 W wireless charging. Overall, this represents somewhat of a downgrade over the last-gen flagship, as the battery capacity is the same and wireless charging wattage has been reduced from 15 Watts. Other Galaxy S23 Ultra specs include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, NFC, and an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
Coming to the cameras, the 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor will be assisted by a 12 MP (f/ 1.4, 120-degree FOV) ultra-wide angle lens, a 10 MP telephoto lens (f/ 2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS) and another 10 MP periscope telephoto lens (f/ 4.9, 10x optical zoom, OIS). Video recording chops max out at 8K 30 FPS. Interestingly, 4K recording caps out at 60 FPS despite the sensor being able to record at 120 FPS. At the front, the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 12 MP HDR10+ capable camera. On paper, it looks like a downgrade compared to the 40 MP sensor used on its predecessors, and it’ll be interesting to see what improvements it brings.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 on Amazon
Bilibilikun on Twitter
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra spec sheet leaks online