Microsoft issues second 'final' Windows 7 update – BBC









Microsoft has issued a fresh update for Windows 7, just days after it said it would provide no more patches for the ageing operating system.

It made the U-turn after it emerged there was a bug in its "final" patch.

It caused "wallpaper issues" for users who configured their computers with the stretch option for their background desktop, causing a plain black screen to be shown when Windows was restarted.

And users took to Reddit and Microsoft own support forums demanding a fix.

Security consultant Graham Cluley tweeted: "That didn't take long. Microsoft backs down on 'no more updates for Windows 7' in order to fix stretched wallpaper bug."

Initially, Microsoft said it would issue the new fix only to those who subscribed to its extended security updates (ESU) program.

But later it said: "We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release, which will be released to all customers running Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1."

Microsoft officially ended support for Windows 7 on 14 January, although ESU subscribers will continue to receive security updates.

One in four Windows users is still running Windows 7, according to measurement website StatCounter.

Security experts have advised them to upgrade their operating systems to Windows 10.

Microsoft ends Windows 7: What should you do?

'Serious' Windows bug prompts warnings

Rivals' silence shows Trump's dominance in 2024 race

Judge dismisses Trump 'Big Lie' lawsuit against CNN

US nurse and child kidnapped in Haiti, says charity

How hot is too hot for the human body?

How Canadair pilots battle Europe’s deadly wildfires

What is WeChat and why does Elon Musk want to copy it?

Why it's getting easier to be a single mum in China

The Texas town caught in America's border battle

The Chilean band speaking out against police violence

The Oppenheimer dilemma: H-bomb vs A-bomb. VideoThe Oppenheimer dilemma: H-bomb vs A-bomb

How Sinéad O'Connor changed Ireland

Extraordinary photos of July's extreme weather

How a careless slip killed a physicist

A charming city with a dangerous side

Why critics are loving Barbie's Ken

© 2023 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.

source







