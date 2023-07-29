AT&T Has New Samsung Galaxy S23 Pre-orders Starting Feb. 1 – AT&T Newsroom









Beginning Feb. 1, New and Existing Customers get a Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23+ Free with Eligible Trade-in. Any Year, Any Condition

Plus, for a Limited Time, get Double the Memory when you Pre-order

What’s the news? AT&T* is introducing the powerful, next generation of the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23. Seize the moment with the S23 series’ crystal-clear camera with advanced Nightography, powerful processing performance, and strong battery power to keep you going. Paired with AT&T 5G, you get a fast, reliable and secure connection with all AT&T unlimited plans1 including 5G access at no additional cost.

Beginning Feb. 1, customers can pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series online and in-store.

At AT&T, our customers are the reason behind every decision we make and every action we take. Only AT&T consistently provides its best deals on smartphones for new and existing customers, including on the Samsung device that meets their needs.

Also, beginning Feb. 1, customers can get unlimited secure cloud storage for $19.99/mo. with AT&T Personal Cloud. To learn more, visit att.com/personalcloud.4

Providing You a Better Experience.

Research shows customers expect flexibility, simplicity, expertise, great value – and to feel appreciated. We listened and broke with the industry to do things differently:

What about features?

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

What about business customers?

AT&T Business customers can also take advantage of our best deals. Today through Feb. 16, AT&T Business customers can pre-order the S23 Ultra 512GB for $699.99, the S23+ 512GB for $499.99, and the S23 256GB for $249.99 with a two-year service commitment.11 Plus, business customers who order through Premier can save up to $100 on their new smartphone when purchasing on a two- year agreement.12 For more details, visit www.business.att.com.

What are people saying? “AT&T’s commitment to our customers continues as we bring back our best deal for new and existing customers alike with up to $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, making the S23 and S23+ free with trade-in of any eligible android – any year, any condition,” said Jeni Bell, senior vice president of wireless product marketing, AT&T. “Paired with America’s Most Reliable 5G Network13 and AT&T ActiveArmor, our customers can feel confident in network performance and security when using the latest smartphones from Samsung.”

1 AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and is not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

2 Requires trade-in of Galaxy Note, S, or Z Series or Google Pixel smartphone. Limited time. Req’s min. $800 on installment plan and eligible unlimited plan (min. $75/mo. before discount; AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy). Well-qualified customers only. Up to $1000 off after monthly credit over term of the installment plan. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. For new lines, if svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. No credit for optional $6/mo. Next Up upgrade feature. $35 Activ./Upgrade, add’l fees, taxes & other charges, & restr’s apply. See att.com for more details.

3 Pre-order a Galaxy S23 256GB for the retail price of a Galaxy S23 128GB. Pre-order a Galaxy S23+ 512GB for the retail price of a Galaxy S23+ 256GB. Pre-order a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB for the retail price of a Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB.

4 AT&T Personal Cloud: Requires AT&T consumer postpaid wireless account and a compatible Android or iOS device. Excludes business and prepaid accounts. File & Upload Limits: The maximum upload size limit for an individual file is 10GB. You may only upload up to a total of 50GB each day. If you exceed 500GB in a month, your 50GB daily limit may be reduced to as little as 10GB per day until the next month begins. You must maintain your qualifying AT&T wireless service or your AT&T Personal Cloud subscription will be canceled. If canceled for any reason, you will be unable to upload to your Personal Cloud and all your AT&T Personal Cloud data will be permanently deleted within 30 days. Data/messaging rates apply. Cancel or modify your AT&T Personal Cloud subscription anytime by managing your account at att.com or, if you subscribed through Apple, manage your subscription in the App Store. Pricing, features, and terms subject to change & may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice.

5 When added to your Unlimited plan. Coverage and data speed vary. Int’l usage should not exceed domestic.

6 Same day delivery subject to availability. Select areas only.

7 Disclaimer; Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 is incorporated into front screen and back cover of Galaxy 23 series.

8 Measured diagonally, Galaxy S23’s screen size is 6.1-inch in the full rectangle and 5.9-inch with accounting for the rounded corners, Galaxy S23+’s screen size is 6.6-inch in the full rectangle and 6.4-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

9 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

10 S-pen support is only available on Galaxy S23 Ultra among Galaxy 23 series.

11 Available to qualified business customers. Wireless service is required and is extra. $45 Upgrade, early termination fee, other fees, taxes, charges & restr’s apply. See att.com/smallbusiness or att.com/premier for details.

12 New lines or upgrades. Req’s purchase of a new eligible smartphone (excludes AT&T Certified Restored) w/a new 2-yr svc. commitment on elig. qualified postpaid service (voice and data) (min. $50/mo. on AT&T Mobile Share Plus for Business plan for new svc after AutoPay discount; pay min. $60/mo. until discount starts w/in 2 bills). Other qual. plans available. Existing customers can add to elig. current plans. Up to $100 discount applied at checkout. Final discounted device price will not be less than $0.99.

13 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. 5G not available everywhere. Go to att.com/5Gforyou for details.

