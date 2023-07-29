What is Apple Care+ and how does it work?

AppleCare+ is an excellent program that protects your Apple device from accidental damage. It gives you peace of mind that your expensive gadgets are protected in case of an accident, and it’s essentially an insurance for your device. Suppose you’re thinking about buying one of the latest iPhones, Mac computers, a tablet, or even a watch or earbuds. In that case, you might want to consider purchasing the additional plan to protect your investment.









Apple products aren’t cheap. There are various ways to protect them from scuffs, scratches, and dents, but the easiest and most cost-effective solution is usually a first-party or third-party case. Apple devices also have a great resale value. If you want to recoup some of your investment down the line, you might want to hold on to its original box, accessories, and keep the device in great shape and condition to increase your chances of making as much back as possible when upgrading.

What is AppleCare+?

Apple offers a standard warranty on all its products, including iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Display, Headphones, Apple TV, and HomePod. In the US, most Apple devices come with a one-year limited warranty, and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. The coverage can be extended further with a purchase of AppleCare+, which also includes additional benefits making repairs and replacements more affordable.

AppleCare+ offers an additional two to three-year coverage for devices that include benefits such as replacements against Theft or Loss and exclusive prices for repairs in case of accidental damage. AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss has some limitations, and it’s limited to two incidents every 12 months, and includes unlimited repairs.

What does AppleCare+ offer?

AppleCare+ offers extended warranty for up to two years (Three years on Mac computers and Apple Displays), and even longer when the monthly package is purchased

24/7 priority access to technical support

Covers hardware failures, and accidental damage (Additional fees may apply)

Express replacement service

Additional coverage for Apple-branded accessories (Excess fee applies for each product)

Covers two incidents of theft or loss for an additional fee (Two incidents every 12 months, selected products only)

Repairs

AppleCare+ offers free repairs for hardware failures, however, not for accidental damage. If you want to extend the life of your device, it’s a great way to ensure that it’s covered and stays in good shape for the years to come.

Accidental Damage

When it comes to accidental damage, an excess fee will be applied based on the device. This covers an unlimited number of incidents and applies to water damage, batteries, broken displays, back covers, and more. It’s also worth noting that while users must pay a fee for the repair and replacement parts, these are far more affordable than repairing the device without AppleCare+. For instance, the iPhone screen replacement costs only $29, whereas without AppleCare+ it could cost up to $329.

Theft or Loss

AppleCare+ includes up to two incidents of theft or loss coverage every 12 months for the iPhone. Each incident carries an excess fee. Upon theft or loss, users are required to pay a flat fee of $149 to replace their devices. Screen or back glass damage costs just $29, and other accidental damage (such as liquid damage) will cost $99.

Theft and Loss plans start at $7.49 per month or $149 for the two-year annual plan for the iPhone SE (3rd Gen). It goes up to $13.49 per month or up to $269 for the two-year plan for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max flagships.

Prices for AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss as of July 2023

Devices Monthly plan Two-year plan iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max $13.49 $269 iPhone 14 Plus $12.49 $249 iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 $11.49 $219 iPhone SE (3rd Gen) $7.49 $149

How much does AppleCare+ cost?

AppleCare+ is available at varying prices, depending on which product you want to purchase it for. Apple offers monthly subscriptions for its most popular devices, such as the iPad, iPhone, and the Apple Watch. The company offers annual packages for its less expensive, and most expensive products, such as the Mac computers, the Apple Display, Headphones, Apple TV, and HomePod smart speaker.

Monthly prices start at just $2.49 per month, while annual packages start at $29.

Device Monthly costs Annual costs Mac – From $34.99 annually or; Starting at $99 for three years iPad From $3.49 per month Starting at $69 for two years iPhone From $3.99 per month Starting at $79 for two years Apple Watch From $2.49 per month Starting at $49 for two years Apple Display – From $49.99 annually or; Starting at $149 for three years Headphones – From $29 for two years Apple TV – From $29 for three years HomePod – From £15 for two years

Should you buy AppleCare+?

Short answer, yes. Long answer, it depends on your circumstances, environment, and clumsiness. Accidents happen, and it’s a terrible feeling when you’re left behind without a working device. You have to remember numbers, borrow someone else’s device to make a call, or return to your previous phone – assuming you have a backup device.

Considering all the benefits, an annual plan might seem steep at first glance, but your mind will likely change once you look at the out-of-warranty replacement and repair prices. Apple charges an arm and a leg for repairs, and while AppleCare+ still asks for additional fees, it brings down the price to relatively affordable levels.

If you have a job that risks your device’s condition, we’d recommend a rugged case and AppleCare+ to protect your device from accidental scratches, scuffs, dents, and other damage. If you’re prone to breaking devices, it might be a good idea to consider signing up, as it could be cost-effective and hassle-free in the long term.