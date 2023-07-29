Android Auto: How to remove unwanted apps – Android Police









Easily remove unwanted bloatware

Android Auto is a convenient option to make your car's navigation screen smarter, thanks to an intuitive and familiar interface, as well as innovative apps. It works with virtually any phone, including our selection of the best budget Android handsets, which ensures you don't have to break the bank to benefit from Android Auto's intuitive interface.

Like other operating systems, Android may come with apps you do not necessarily need or use, cluttering your homescreen uselessly. However, there are a few easy ways to remove these from the Android Auto launcher and customize how it looks. Read on to find out how it's done.

Although this method may sound counterintuitive, it works without requiring an active connection with a car. If you think about it, it makes sense, as it's probably more comfortable and safe to achieve this from the comfort of your couch than in your car. Using this method, you can remove apps from your launcher and customize the order in which they appear. More importantly, you can add a shortcut to call someone from your contact list or trigger an assistant action, allowing you to activate it with the touch of a finger while driving.

Removing an app from the Android Auto launcher doesn't uninstall it from your phone. Instead, it hides the shortcut from the Android Auto launcher. If you want to permanently remove an app you don't use on both your phone and in your car, uninstall it from your phone, like you usually would with other apps.

If you prefer to perform the operation from your car, the process is similar to the one above. However, the Android Auto interface doesn't fully let you customize the launcher from your car's infotainment screen. Still, it's easy to initiate it directly in your car:

The process makes more sense when performed on your handset, as the Android Auto interface is too limited to let you complete it from your car's screen. However, the main difference is that you can immediately see the changes on your car's display and check whether the order matches your needs. Except for that, the steps are the same, as they're performed from your phone using both methods.

With these easy steps, you can make the Android Auto launcher look the way you want. This is particularly important, considering safety is essential while driving, and customizing the icons on your car screen helps you remember where each app is located for easier access.

Hagop is a tech-savvy guy, who’s also into traveling, fitness, biking, food, and planes. He’s heptalingual and has lived in 5 different countries, but has decided to settle in Paris for the time being.

