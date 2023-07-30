Planning a trip? Check out the best travel deals this week on flights, hotels, and more

UPDATE: Jul. 27, 2023, 12:30 p.m. EDT This post has been updated with the latest travel deals on flights, trains, luggage, and more.

Our top picks this week: Best hotel deal

Red Roof

Save 15% all summer when you join RediRewards for free Best experience deal

Universal Orlando

Buy two 2-Park 2-Day tickets, get the next three days for free

We all follow those people on Instagram who are somehow always on vacation. We don’t know their life story, but we’d be willing to bet they didn’t pay full price for that excursion — they just planned strategically. We’re keeping track of the best flight, train, luggage, and hotel deals below to help you do the same. Now get outta here.

Flights

Why we like it

The warm weather version of Frontier’s already-existing annual pass unlocks unlimited flights to both domestic and international Frontier destinations between May 2 and September 30 for a one-time fee of $499. Frontier serves more than 100 airports across the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, with new locations frequently being added to the lineup. (It’s not the $399 that it debuted at in February, but it is $200 cheaper than the $699 price point we’ve seen in recent weeks.)

Frontier also dropped a fall and winter version of the GoWild! pass at the end of May, which covers all flights between Sept. 2 and Feb. 29, 2024 for $299. Be sure to read the fine print before snagging the ticket for either season.

More flight deals

Air New Zealand — flights between LAX and Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane starting at $1,195 when you book by August 6

Sandals Resort — get a $500 air credit when booking flight on stays of seven or more nights or a $250 air credit when booking flights on stays of five or six nights

Southwest Airlines — fall fares as low as $59

Trains, cruises, and rental cars

Why we like it

If you and a friend need a sign to finally book that cruise you’ve been talking about taking since last year, Norwegian Cruise Line’s current deal is it. Any second guest gets a 70% discount (plus an unlimited open bar), and the genius part is that you two can split the cost of the whole thing. The Greek Islands, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the South Pacific, Greenland and Iceland, and Northern Europe are all options available between seven and 10 days, plus trips to Alaska and Hawaii. You’ll also save with an unlimited open bar, plus discounted meals and WiFi. If you want to bring a friend, they’ll receive free airfare.

More train, cruise, and rental car deals

American Airlines — save up to 35% on rental car base rates

Amtrak — save up to 15% on Pacific Surfliner trips and X Games admission, up to 50% on Northeast trips, up to 15% on California trips, and more

Holland America — get included gratuities for two guests plus up to $150 to spend on board

Priceline — save up to 20% with Avis and Budget rental cars and 10% on rental car express deals with code RDTRIPPIN

Experiences

Why we like it

Vacation doesn’t feel like vacation when you’re trying to cram a theme park’s full glory into a few short days. You can add three full days at Universal to your trip for free when you purchase tickets for two days (as long as they’re all consecutive). That’s five days for the price of two, so you can really take your time between Universal and Islands of Adventure — or even devote a whole day to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Regulars (or future regulars) at Universal Orlando can also get three months for free with the purchase or renewal of any annual pass.

More experience deals

Busch Gardens — save up to 50% on tickets, fun cards, and memberships at Williamsburg or Tampa

Hotels

Why we like it

Joining Red Roof’s free RediRewards program can make your lodging arrangements for any summer trip a whole lot cheaper. Members save an extra 15% on their stay when booked before Sept. 22, and can earn a free night’s worth of points just for completing two separate stays. Pets also stay for free at all Red Roof locations.

More hotel deals

Andaz Mexico City Condeza by Hyatt — 20% off select stays through August 31

B Hotels and Resorts Orlando — save up to 25% on stays of three or more nights when booked by August 22 and completed before Sept. 25 with code BSUMMER

Extended Stay America — save up to 45% on stays longer than 30 nights

Hampton Inn — save up to 17% on the Best Available Rate when you book at least seven days in advance

Hotels.com — save up to 25% when you book through the app

JetBlue — save up to 20% on hotels if you have a JetBlue flight

Kimpton — save between 15% and 20% when you book three or more nights by Sept. 4

Marriott — save up to 20% on hotel and flight bundles to select destinations

Priceline — save an extra 15% or more on select hotels when you book before July 30 and stay by Sept. 30

Sonesta — save up to 30% on stays through Sept. 15 when you stay two or more consecutive nights with code SUM2023

Wyndham — save up to 15% when you book and pay at least seven days in advance, plus Wyndham Rewards members can save 15% or more on stays of two or more consecutive nights or 10% on one night

Luggage

Why we like it

Still putting up with your suitcase’s busted wheel? Longstanding luggage icon American Tourister’s current sitewide sale is your excuse to finally replace it. Save 30% on hardside and softside spinners, carry-ons, luggage tags, and more, including Star Wars and Disney kids’ options that you’ll want to buy for yourself.

More luggage deals